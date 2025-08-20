Fortune Feimster Brings Takin’ Care of Biscuits Tour to Sugar Land

28 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Fortune Feimster, the comedic force who effortlessly blends Southern charm, side-splitting humor, and one-of-a-kind charisma, is bringing big laughs to Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on September 20. With her Takin’ Care of Biscuits Comedy Tour, Feimster looks forward to bringing her trademark storytelling style of comedy to Houston audiences and sharing some much needed laughs with her fans.

“We’re still in the early part of this tour, but I’m so excited [to come to Houston]!” Feimster shares. The comedian, known for her roles on Chelsea Lately, The Mindy Project, and more recently Netflix’s FUBAR, is quick to assure her Houston audience that they’re in for a comedy set that is fresh out of the oven. “For people who watched my last special Crushing It [on Netflix], this tour is all new material,” she says. “That’s the first thing I get asked—‘Is this already on Netflix?’ It’s not. Every time I start a new tour, I do a brand new hour.”

Feimster, who recently completed a successful run as guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, explains that her comedy is informed by her real life experiences: the good, the bad, and everything in between. “[This tour] is reflective of what’s happening in my life,” she says. “A lot of fun, silly stories. I’m dipping into my childhood again, sort of reminiscent of my Sweet and Salty special.” Crowd feedback for the tour has been overwhelmingly positive, according to the artist. “It’s a fun show and I’ve been hearing from people how much they are loving it. That makes me feel really good, and I’m excited to get out there to Sugar Land.”

A consummate professional, Feimster masterfully balances navigating personal hardships with bringing laughter to the masses while on tour. “There’s a lot happening in my personal life, so I’m certainly being tested on that right now,” she admits. “It definitely makes it tricky when you get terrible news about your mom and it’s your job to go out and be happy and silly.” In May of this year, Feimster announced via Instagram that her mother, a celebrity in her own right—having appeared on tour and various projects with the comedian—was diagnosed with a “rare and very aggressive cancer.” “In the beginning of the tour, that was tricky. It’s almost like stepping into the ring like, ‘Alright, we gotta get your adrenaline going.’ Now I feel like I’ve sort of evened out and I can enjoy these kinds of things.”

The stage offers a refuge for Feimster. “I love going out there, telling jokes, and hearing the feedback,” she says. Thanks to her fans and some much needed rest, the actress is back and better than ever. “[The fans] have really been getting me through these harder times, so when I go to do my job, it ends up being a treat—something I look forward to and a nice distraction from all the other things. I took some time off during the summer, and I’m welcoming getting back to these shows.”

A native of North Carolina, Feimster is no stranger to being a queer person in a red state and doesn’t shy away from booking venues in these places on her tours. However, with today’s political climate at an all-time pressure point, her role as a comedian has never been more important. “I’ve always sort of been like, ‘This is me. This is my story.’ But there’s always a sense of purpose when things are tougher, rights are being threatened, and people don’t feel good about the state of things,” she explains. “You feel an extra bit of responsibility to do more to bring levity and represent positivity for our community.

“Having grown up in the South, I’m so used to it. I know that even within those areas, there are many people who [aren’t ultra-conservative], and want to see entertainers come through that think like them.” Her playful humor lends itself to Feimster’s overall comedy goal of inviting others to her table as opposed to alienating fans. “I’m not trying to be mean or trash on people. I’m just living my life and telling my story. I’m happy that people are resonating with it, and I definitely have no desire to shy away from [conservative] places, because I think they need these voices more than ever.”

Feimster’s modus operandi has always been to create a space for all to enjoy her comedy, particularly folks who may not always find themselves occupying the same spaces together. “There are people that might come with a friend, and [I’m able to] open some of their eyes,” she says. “When you start telling your own story, and people can relate to that story, it makes the differences between us feel a lot smaller. I think that’s sort of the beauty of stand up. I’m telling everyone exactly who I am and what I’ve been through. A lot of people watch that and go, ‘Oh, I’ve been through that. I know that feeling.’ That’s kind of what’s missing right now in our bubbles. We’re too focused on all the differences we have.”

A case study in hard work paying off, Feimster reflects on her career and offers advice to the next generation of queer stand ups as her Sugar Land tour stop nears. “I always tell people that if I can do it, truly, anyone can do it. I’m from a town of 12,000 people, so the fact that I’m in this position is wild,” she says with a laugh. “It’s the result of naiveté in my early days thinking, ‘I’m gonna go to LA and let’s see’, followed by a lot of hard work. If it’s something that you feel passionate about trying, do it and just be you. Tell your story. Be authentic to who you are. Don’t try to be somebody else.”

WHAT: Fortune Feimster – Takin’ Care of Biscuits Comedy Tour

WHERE: Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land

WHEN: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 7:00p.m.

INFO: Box Office