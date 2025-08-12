4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Fort Bend County Fairgrounds welcomed hundreds of attendees for the 2nd Annual Fort Bend County Pride Festival, a growing celebration of inclusion, visibility, and community in one of the most diverse counties in the state. Celebrating this year’s theme, “Superheroes of Pride,” the event brought together residents, families, and allies for a day of music, connection, and LGBTQ pride.

Entertainment included music by DJ CrazyV, performances by Pride Chorus Houston and Linda D. Crawford, and drag performers Rajni, Barry Mii Dandy, and D’Vaylon Iman Dickerson, together with other local artists who took the stage throughout the day.

Dozens of vendors and community organizations lined the venue, offering information, services, and merchandise. Both secular and faith-based groups were represented, highlighting the event’s commitment to building bridges across communities and identities.

The festival is organized by Fort Bend County Pride, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting acceptance, education, and resources for LGBTQ individuals and their families in Fort Bend and surrounding areas. In addition to the annual festival, the organization provides community outreach, educational programming, and advocacy aimed at creating a more inclusive environment throughout the region.

Now in its second year, the Fort Bend County Pride Festival continues to expand its reach while providing a safe, welcoming space for celebration and connection. It stands as a reflection of the county’s diversity and a reminder that pride belongs everywhere.