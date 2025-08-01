DragSpace Connects Houston-Area Fans to Local Performers and Shows

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

For drag fans, there is a new way to get the latest news about Houston area performers. DragSpace, which launched this summer, is the brainchild of Colt V. Ables, and it serves as a one-stop shop for everything related to Houston drag. “It is a way of a mini-advertising what people can expect at a show,” Ables says.

The idea for DragSpace first occurred to Ables when he noticed the inconsistent promotion of drag shows on social media. “I saw that so many drag performers that I’m friends with were attending shows that had lackluster audience appearances and were very inconsistent, and I just wanted to attribute that to the fact that many performers only posted their shows on their Instagram profile,” he says. “So if a performer posted on Tuesday about a show on Thursday and does not post it again, then the fans aren’t going to know for sure unless they check the story within that 24-hour period. There was just no area where you could find out the performers’ schedule for the week or the a month.”

And just like that, the idea for DragSpace was born.

However, getting the site created came with its challenges. “Technology is, in and of itself, a blessing and a curse. So is having too much information, and I think that’s been part of what I’ve had to struggle with,” he says. “We had to learn what information is relevant in order for a venue to book an entertainer. We had to learn what information an entertainer needs to know about a venue before they accept a booking. Some of those things I don’t really know since I’m not an entertainer, and so the people I consulted with helped a lot in that regard. It’s learning the right questions to ask, so it’s not so much profile information on the form that performers don’t want to fill out the form and submit their profile.”

But with the help of a few programmers and some feedback from local performers, the website was created and has proven to be a treasure trove of information, including such details as what the performers’ special talents are—perhaps performing ballads or being lively dancers. It also indicates if they perform illusions, what some of their favorite songs are to perform, and the dates and times for their shows.

After performers submitted all the information for their profiles, they were double-checked by a member of the DragSpace team. The next step was to promote the website to a captive audience. To build buzz about the website, Ables worked with Sinema LaRue and Rachel B*itchface to recruit 48 local performers. He then captured enough B-roll video of those performers to create a flashy 10-minute video.

Ables envisions taking DragSpace to other large Texas cities before eventually expanding all across the nation.

Ables’ passion for drag and creating the ambitious website stems from his own experience watching drag performers. “My first experience at a drag show was in August 2021 when I first came to visit Houston before I moved here for a job in finance. I wanted to come visit and see the drag scene. For me, I look at drag as entertainment and as an escape,” he says.

“It’s amazing that these talented performers are able to put on a face onstage that represents their true self. Drag is all about people being able to express who they really are.”

For more information, visit DragSpace.com.

