DJ Chad Guidry Brings Smiles and Uplift With Every Set

For Chad Guidry, DJing isn’t just about music—it’s about creating joy.

“The best description of my sound is ‘upbeat to high-energy house/dance music composed of melodies, vocals, instrumentals, and beats to encourage the audience to dance, feel good, sing, or smile,’” says Guidry.

But DJing didn’t happen overnight. Guidry’s relationship with music began back in grade school as a percussionist, a role that eventually earned him a college scholarship, even though he majored in mathematics. After graduation, he moved to Houston to dive into his first love: competitive dancing. It was through that world—and a boyfriend in 1999—that he was introduced to dance music.

It didn’t take long for Guidry to begin burning mix CDs for friends, which led to purchasing gear and eventually landing his first live DJ gig in 2002. At the time, his style was rooted in the circuit music found in gay clubs. Today, he spins everything from EDM, tech house, and electro to chill, trance, tropical, and Latin house.

This musical versatility is one of Guidry’s calling cards. Whether he’s playing a high-octane Saturday night set or a mellow Sunday brunch, he tailors his selections while still maintaining his signature uplifting style.

“Knowing how to choreograph a dance routine with peaks and valleys is key to keeping an audience interested,” he says. “The same is true with building a DJ set.”

Although Guidry identifies as a queer man, he doesn’t see his queerness as the defining force in his musical identity. “Music is not gay or straight,” he says. “There is a ‘togetherness’ that music brings to crowds that have gathered for the purpose of experiencing the music.”

Still, he recognizes the significance of queer representation in nightlife spaces and appreciates how genre-defying performances can help close cultural gaps.

Houston’s nightlife scene, according to Guidry, is evolving. While many bars have begun to blend into a homogenous experience—with mixed crowds and familiar playlists—he sees hope in venues like Montrose Country Club and the newly reimagined Rich’s, both of which are embracing diverse musical lineups and more lively programming. Special events, too, offer DJs like Guidry the freedom to take risks and showcase lesser-known tracks without alienating audiences.

When asked what he hopes people take away from his sets, Guidry says his goal is simple: he wants to make people smile.

“There’s no greater feeling than looking out at a dancefloor and seeing smiling faces or people singing,” he says. “I want my music and my stage presence to reflect my positive outlook on life.”

Despite juggling a full-time IT job, Chad continues to spin at special events across the city. Some of his recurring gigs include Pride Brunch (supporting the Montrose Center), the Halloween Fantasy Ball, and Disco Turkey, his very own event held every November.

Follow DJ Chad Guidry on Instagram: @dj.chad.guidry