DJ AJ Hernandez Turns Every Set Into a Celebration and a Safe Space

In Houston’s DJ community, few figures shine quite like AJ Hernandez. Also known in the community as Aracely Manterola, a drag DJ of 26 years, Hernandez is far more than a party starter—he’s the creator of safe spaces across the city.

“The roles of queer DJs are huge,” he says. “We bring the sense of a safe space. Musically, we are unapologetic and not afraid to play what we want. That’s the key to a great night.”

Hernandez’s journey into DJing wasn’t planned. Years ago at Club Inergy, he found himself transfixed by remix videos playing on the screen. A friend nudged him to try playing a few songs. Minutes later, the dance floor was packed from Hernandez’s music selection.

“I turned around, and the floor was full,” he says. “I freaked out! What I didn’t know was that the owners were watching from the back. That night, I got a spotlight taste.”

Hernandez was offered a weekly residency, taught himself how to DJ, and never looked back. Since that fateful night, Hernandez has DJed from coast to coast: Pride festivals, online radio stations, college events, and private parties.

Ask Hernandez to describe his sound and he’ll rattle off a variety of music genres. “I’m a circuit queen at heart,” he says. “My sound is circuit/house tribal, but with a twist. Being a DJ is not just playing music. It’s about telling stories from the songs you choose—songs that carry emotions and memories for everyone.”

And for many fans, his DJ sets are unforgettable. “I’ve had people come up to the DJ booth after the night is over, or when I’m out in the Montrose bars, telling me that they never had a night like that ever,” he says. “That’s when I know my job was done and they will forever remember you.”

Listen to Aracely's "忘れられない東京の夜" ミックス by DJ Aracely Manterola on hearthis.at

Hernandez brings that same heart to every gig—whether performing in full drag behind the decks or spinning at a glamorous gala. “If I play 50 songs, that’s 50 performances,” he says. “And I don’t stop.”

His drag-DJ identity has broken barriers and created unforgettable nights across Texas. “When I’m in the zone and a crowd is screaming my name, it’s an overwhelming joy,” he says.

Keep up with DJ AJ Hernandez on Instagram: @djaracelymanterola