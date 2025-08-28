Love Wins at the “Cafe of Love”

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

For 30 years, Dessert Gallery has been serving more than just sweets. Known affectionately as Houston’s “Cafe of Love,” the Upper Kirby bakery has long been a gathering place for first dates, solo treat-yourself moments, and family milestones—each one marked with a generous slice of cake and connection.

As it marks its 30th anniversary, Dessert Gallery is turning the spotlight back on the people who made those moments possible—its community. Through its Cafe of Love Contest & Giveaway, the bakery is inviting Houstonians to share their most meaningful Dessert Gallery memories.

“The idea is to celebrate the moments that prove love really does come in every flavor,” said Sara Brook, owner and CEO. “For 30 years, I’ve made it my mission to ensure everyone feels welcome, celebrated, and seen—because dessert should be a joy that belongs to everyone.”

The contest also includes a special collaboration with OutSmart magazine called Love Wins!, highlighting LGBTQ stories that have shaped the cafe’s legacy.

“Partnering with OutSmart on Love Wins! felt natural,” Brook said. “The LGBTQ community has been an important part of our story since the very beginning. Highlighting these love stories is our way of saying: you matter here, and your love matters too.”

To enter, participants can visit dessertgallery.com/pages/the-cafe-of-love and submit a favorite memory, photo, or video involving Dessert Gallery. Selected entries will be featured online and across the bakery’s social platforms, with winners receiving sweet prizes like gift cards and exclusive dessert boxes.

For Brook, Dessert Gallery has always been about more than cake. “It’s about creating a safe, inclusive space where people can come as they are, to feel loved, represented, and leave with something that makes their life a little sweeter,” she said.