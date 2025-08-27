6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Champions Community Church was filled with music, memories, and community as Houston came together for Bubba McNeely’s Grand Finale – A Celebration of Love, Laughter, and Remembrance.

The program, much like Bubba himself, was equal parts soulful, joyful, and unforgettable. Prelude music by Greg Giacona welcomed guests, followed by a greeting from Pastor Chase Austin. Video tributes of Bubba in his element—ever the “Ultimate MC”—reminded everyone of his unmatched humor, charm, and presence.

Music carried the evening, just as it carried Bubba throughout his life. The collective performance of “Going Up Yonder” set a spiritual tone, and Nancy Grandquist moved the audience with her renditions of “Nobody Knows” and “Few and Faithful Friends.” Clint Brown offered a stirring “If Not for Grace” followed by Geron and Becky Davis with Shelton and Alyson Lovern of Kindred Souls, whose duets of “Peace Speaker” and “It Won’t Be Long” were filled with with emotion. A special medley brought together Reba Rambo, Bill and Renee Morris, and Mark Lowry. Mickey Mangun closed the musical tributes with a heartfelt performance of “The Long and Winding Road.” Each song acted as both tribute and testimony, echoing Bubba’s belief that music was ministry as much as it was art.

The service also included spoken tributes. Pastor Terry Creekmore delivered a heartfelt eulogy, Vincent Powell and Mary Griffin led the congregation in prayer, and Rev. Dr. Robert L. Mitchell II offered a moving family tribute. Bishop Anthony Mangun concluded the evening with closing remarks that blended reverence with hope.

The celebration was made possible through the support of Champions Community Church, friends, and an extended network of musicians, florists, and volunteers who came together to create a farewell worthy of Bubba’s spirit. Special thanks were extended to Cyndi Austin, Chase Austin, Margret Black, Richard Leroy, and many others whose dedication helped bring the event to life.

More than a memorial, the Grand Finale was a reflection of Bubba’s legacy. It honored a man whose voice had lifted spirits around the world, and whose laughter and generosity left indelible marks on everyone he encountered. Though the curtain has fallen on his final earthly performance, the evening reminded all present that his legacy lives on—in song, in joy, and in the countless hearts that will never forget him.