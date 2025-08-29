Avenue 360 Launches Mobile Clinic to Expand Health Care in Houston

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Avenue 360 Health & Wellness, a federally qualified health center that provides services to medically underserved families in Harris and Fort Bend counties, unveiled its first mobile clinic Wednesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new unit is designed to travel directly into Houston neighborhoods where access to health services is limited, complementing Avenue 360’s seven existing locations across the Greater Houston area. Those facilities include six healthcare and mental health clinics as well as a hospice and respite care center.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring accessible, high-quality healthcare directly to the communities that need it most,” Dr. Charlene Flash, president and CEO of Avenue 360 Health & Wellness, said in a statement. “Our new mobile clinic is more than a vehicle — it’s a symbol of equity, compassion, and innovation. By offering both medical and dental services, we’re addressing critical gaps in care and helping people live healthier, fuller lives.”

Staffed by Avenue 360 clinicians, the mobile unit offers the same quality of care as a traditional clinic. Its layout expands to include a full-size exam room and a full-size dental room. Services will include physical exams for adults and children, preventive dental care, immunizations, health screenings, mental health referrals, and community health education.

The mobile clinic will initially partner with organizations including DePelchin Children’s Center and Bethel’s Heavenly Hands to provide services to families. It will also be available at community events and select Walgreens locations across Houston. The schedule will be posted on Avenue 360’s website and social media channels.

In addition to the mobile unit, Avenue 360 provides a broad range of care, including primary care, pediatrics, women’s health, dentistry, pharmacy, and mental health services. The organization is also a regional leader in HIV prevention and treatment, substance use recovery, supportive housing, and end-of-life care.

Founded as Houston Area Community Services, Inc., Avenue 360 Health & Wellness is a community health center serving low-to-moderate-income and medically underserved individuals in Harris and Fort Bend counties. Six of its locations are Health Resources and Services Administration–designated primary care sites, and the seventh offers hospice care.

Avenue 360 is the only community health center in the Houston area with a recovery-oriented system of care, using peer recovery coaches to provide Screening Brief Intervention Referral and Treatment and licensed clinical dependency counselors for intensive outpatient substance use treatment.

The agency’s mission is to provide high quality and caring services to promote healthy people and communities.