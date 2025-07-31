Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 31 – August 3

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, July 31

PrepHer Movie Night

The Normal Anomaly Inc. hosts a free screening of Straw, presented by PrepHer. Refreshments provided. 2310 Arbor St. 6 p.m.

Benefit for Kofi at South Beach Houston

South Beach Houston presents a benefit show for Houston’s own Kofi, hosted by Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Reign LaRue. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Friday, August 1

Fruity Friday Bingo at Frost Town Brewing

Frost Town Brewing hosts Fruity Friday Bingo. The first card is free and proceeds from additional card sales benefit Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 2

Tony’s Place Back to School Event

Tony’s Place hosts the second annual Back to School with Pride Festival, a vibrant and affirming celebration supporting LGBTQ youth heading into the new school year. 1429 Hawthorne St. 9 a.m.

2nd Annual Southwest Houston Origami and Arts Festival

Celebrate the beauty of culture, creativity, and community at the 2nd Annual Southwest Houston Origami and Arts Festival, featuring origami demonstrations and workshops, cultural performances, and a maker’s market. PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd. 10 a.m.

Houston LGBTQ+ Indie Author Book Fair

Local, independent LGBTQ+ authors from the Houston area will be selling and signing their books, which span a variety of genres. Hosted by the Harris County LGBTQIA+ Commission. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 10 a.m.

Memorial Gathering for Michael Adam Milam

A memorial gathering honoring Michael Adam Milam will be held at JR’s Bar & Grill. Hosted by Jeffry Faircloth, Persephone, and Carmina. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s honor can be made to The Montrose Center at montrosecenter.org/michaelmilam. 808 Pacific St. 1 p.m.

Off The Street – White Linen Night Art Event

Join First Saturday Arts Market for a night of local art, food, and community under the stars. 540 W. 19th St. 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 3

Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Adriana LaRue, Deyjzah Opulent Mirage, and Alyanna IV Bones. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ONGOING:

Catastrophic Theatre presents Another Ding Dang Tamarie Show

Tamarie Cooper is back with her latest Summer extravaganza at the Catastrophic Theatre. As always, she’ll be joined by a live band and a cast of Houston’s funniest performers. Through August 2. MATCH, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders

Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Blooming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 1.

SAVE THE DATE!

Friday, August 8

Big Queer Picture Show – The People’s Joker

Join Big Queer Picture Show for one of the most talked about (and queerest) superhero films in years: The People’s Joker, an unofficial parody of the Batman comics. Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown Auditorium. 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 10

Fort Bend County Pride Festival

Fort Bend County Pride presents Super Heroes of Pride, a comic-book-inspired festival that’s all about celebrating the strength, courage, and empowerment of the LGBTQ community. Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg. 12 p.m.

Saturday, August 16

UH LGBTQ Alumni Network’s Red Dinner

The UH LGBTQ Alumni Network hosts the Red Dinner, an annual gala that funds scholarships and emergency crisis aid to help empower UH LGBTQ students. This year’s keynote speaker is Judge Phyllis Frye, the nation’s first out transgender judge. UH Athletics-Alumni Center, 3204 Cullen Blvd. 7 p.m.

August 29-31

Pride Galveston 2025

Pride Galveston presents a full weekend of activities, including drag shows, a pool party, and a beach bash. Various venues.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.