Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 24 – 27

Thursday, July 24

Alley Theatre ActOUT for Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d

Ticket holders for the July 24 performance of Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. Alley Theatre, 615 Texas Ave. Reception starts at 6:30 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George Country Sports Bar and get some red hot meat. There will be plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. There are low-carb and healthy options for those trying to make better food choices. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 25

Barcode Houston – Lean on Me: Friends Coming Together Benefit Show

Barcode Houston presents a fundraising show benefitting Houston drag icon Kofi, with emcees Roxanne Collins and Dey’Jzah Opulent Mirage. Performers include La’Darius Mirgae Jackson, K’juanavon Kreshe-St. James, and Mon’terio Kackson Ross. 817 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

The T.R.U.T.H. Project heART&SOUL – Heavy Heat

The T.R.U.T.H. Project and Heavy Hitters Pride present an art-infused open mic featuring community sharing stories of intimacy and eroticism through the arts. Hilton Houston Westchase, 9999 Westheimer Rd. 7 p.m.

Unburdened: A Photographic/Mixed Media Exhibition

Unburdened is an immersive photo and prose exhibition by Jeremy A. Teel that invites viewers into the private, often unseen, moments of Black men at rest. 2 Light Studio at Westloop Studio Rental, 5750 Royalton St. Friday 7 p.m.; Saturday 2 p.m.

Queensbury Theatre Pride Night for The Last Five Years

The Queensbury Theatre hosts a Pride Night for The Last Five Years. Stick around after the show for a free post-show party with wine, bites, live entertainment, and a raffle for artwork by our generous Pride Night sponsor, Erick Sandlin Art. 12777 Queensbury Ln. 8 p.m.

Rich’s Houston presents Bunny Bucks

Bunnies on The Bayou is hosting a check presentation for their 2025 beneficiaries. Afterwards, it’s time to hit the dance floor with DJ Kiokio, DJ Chad Guidry, and resident DJ Joe Ross. Rich’s Houston, 2401 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Pride at the Water Park

Katy Pride, Fort Bend County Pride, Pride Brenham, and Columbus Texas Pride team up to host the 2nd annual Pride at the Water Park. Purchase a 1-Day Pass ($27.99) or a 2025 Season Pass ($70.99) using the Katy Pride link and a portion of sales will benefit Katy Pride. Typhoon Texas Water Park, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy. 11 a.m.

Houston Center for Contemporary Art – Contemporary Spirituals

HCCC and DACAMERA present a free music concert inspired by the landmark exhibition, Sonya Clark: We Are Each Other. Experience the exhibition through the lens of music in this special program featuring musicians from DACAMERA’s Young Artist Program. 4848 Main St. 3 p.m.

Houston Gaymers July Meetup

The Houston Gaymers’ monthly meetup is the place to make new friends while playing your favorite games. Every major system is represented with the latest titles. Ripcord, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 27

Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Andy Seymour, Heidi T Iman, and Eddie Divas. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ONGOING:

Catastrophic Theatre presents Another Ding Dang Tamarie Show

Tamarie Cooper is back with her latest Summer extravaganza at the Catastrophic Theatre. As always, she’ll be joined by a live band and a cast of Houston’s funniest performers. Through August 2. MATCH, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders

Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Blooming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 1.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, August 2

Tony’s Place Back to School Event

Tony’s Place hosts the second annual Back to School with Pride Festival, a vibrant and affirming celebration supporting LGBTQ youth heading into the new school year. 1429 Hawthorne St. 9 a.m.

2nd Annual Southwest Houston Origami and Arts Festival

Celebrate the beauty of culture, creativity, and community at the 2nd Annual Southwest Houston Origami and Arts Festival, featuring origami demonstrations and workshops, cultural performances, and a maker’s market. PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd. 10 a.m.

Friday, August 8

Big Queer Picture Show – The People’s Joker

Join Big Queer Picture Show for one of the most talked about (and queerest) superhero films in years: The People’s Joker, an unofficial parody of the Batman comics. Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Brown Auditorium. 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 10

Fort Bend County Pride Festival

Fort Bend County Pride presents Super Heroes of Pride, a comic-book-inspired festival that’s all about celebrating the strength, courage, and empowerment of the LGBTQ community. Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg. 12 p.m.

Saturday, August 16

UH LGBTQ Alumni Network’s Red Dinner

The UH LGBTQ Alumni Network hosts the Red Dinner, an annual gala that funds scholarships and emergency crisis aid to help empower UH LGBTQ students. This year’s keynote speaker is Judge Phyllis Frye, the nation’s first out transgender judge. UH Athletics-Alumni Center, 3204 Cullen Blvd. 7 p.m.

August 29-31

Pride Galveston 2025

Pride Galveston presents a full weekend of activities, including drag shows, a pool party, and a beach bash. Various venues.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.