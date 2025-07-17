Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 17 – 20

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, July 17

TX Bass Relief Fund Charity Pop-Up at Rich’s Houston

Rich’s Houston hosts a charity pop-up to raise funds for Texas Flood Relief. The lineup includes Tamashi, Phon, Overeazy, b2b, Inari, zondo, Terminal 6, Bailo, and Know Good. 2401 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

Steak Night at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar hosts a weekly steak night with The Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo and dildo races. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

Friday, July 18

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party at JR’s Houston

Come cheer on Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks as JR’s Houston presents a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars viewing party with host Reign LaRue. No cover. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 19

Gaymers Give Back

Houston Gaymers will be raising money through the month of July along with a 12-hour, in-person Game-a-thon style event benefitting Tony’s Place. 1429 Hawthorne St. 10 a.m.

🏳️‍🌈 OutSmart is a Proud Sponsor:

Wild Wild Wet Pool Party at Montrose Country Club

Join Out at the Rodeo for its first-ever pool party at the Montrose Country Club. Expect an unforgettable day of sun, country/disco mixes, and libations. 202 Tuam St. 11 a.m.

A Vibe Called Rest Fest

In honor of BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Month, the T.R.U.T.H. Project presents the second annual A Vibe Called Rest Fest, a full day of wellness, art, and community for queer BIPOC and allies. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 12 p.m.

Moody Center for the Arts Summer Jam 2025

Cool off and get creative at the Moody’s annual Summer Jam featuring family-friendly art activities, galleries to explore, an indoor farmer’s market, local food vendors, and more. Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University, 6100 Main St. 12 p.m.

South Beach Houston Anniversary Party with DJ Leo Blanco

South Beach Houston is celebrating its anniversary with a party featuring international DJ Leo Blanco. House DJ Joe Ross opens. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Houston Bears Go Wild at the Ripcord

Join the Houston Bears for their monthly fundraiser supporting 2025 beneficiaries Omega House, Out for Education, and Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas. Ripcord Houston, 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 20

Montrose Country Club Sunday Service Drag Brunch

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. Blackberri hosts shows featuring performances by Blue Valentine, Liquor Mini, and Barbie Davenport Dupree. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Barcode Queer Cabaret

Cap off your weekend with Barcode Houston for another edition of the Queer Cabaret hosted by Preston Steamed, starring Iris Seymour, Eddie Divas, and Alyanna IV Bones. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

ONGOING:

Catastrophic Theatre presents Another Ding Dang Tamarie Show

Tamarie Cooper is back with her latest Summer extravaganza at the Catastrophic Theatre. As always, she’ll be joined by a live band and a cast of Houston’s funniest performers. Through August 2. MATCH, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

ARTECHOUSE Presents: Blooming Wonders

Enjoy the beauty of nature this summer without breaking a sweat at Artechouse’s Booming Wonders. Step into a digital garden where kaleidoscopes of butterflies take flight, cascading petals swirl around you, and living plants respond to your touch creating a symphony of sounds. 600 W. 6th St. Through September 1.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, July 24

Alley Theatre ActOUT for Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d

Ticket holders for the July 24 performance of Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks.

Friday, July 25

Queensbury Theatre Pride Night for The Last Five Years

The Queensbury Theatre hosts a Pride Night for The Last Five Years. Stick around after the show for a free post-show party with wine, bites, live entertainment, and a raffle for artwork by our generous Pride Night sponsor, Erick Sandlin Art. 12777 Queensbury Ln. 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Pride at the Water Park

Katy Pride, Fort Bend County Pride, Pride Brenham, and Columbus Texas Pride team up to host the 2nd annual Pride at the Water Park. Purchase a 1-Day Pass ($27.99) or a 2025 Season Pass ($70.99) using the Katy Pride link and a portion of sales will benefit Katy Pride. Typhoon Texas Water Park, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy. 11 a.m.

Houston Center for Contemporary Art – Contemporary Spirituals

HCCC and DACAMERA present a free music concert inspired by the landmark exhibition, Sonya Clark: We Are Each Other. Experience the exhibition through the lens of music in this special program featuring musicians from DACAMERA’s Young Artist Program. 4848 Main St. 3 p.m.

August 29-31

Pride Galveston 2025

Pride Galveston presents a full weekend of activities, including drag shows, a pool party, and a beach bash. Various venues.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.