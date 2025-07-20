Out at the Rodeo Pool Party at the Montrose Country Club

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Houston’s queer country community brought the heat—and the splash—on Saturday, July 19, as Out at the Rodeo hosted its first-ever Wild, Wild Wet pool party at The Montrose Country Club. The sold-out summer celebration drew over 300 guests for an unforgettable afternoon of music, connection, and pure summer joy.

Set at one of Houston’s most buzzed-about pool clubs, the event delivered a full sensory experience. Guests lounged and floated in the 65-foot cocktail pool, sipped Crown Royal cocktails, and enjoyed fresh, vibrant bites curated by executive chef Diego Chiarello. DJ Stephen Jusko kept the energy high with a perfectly mixed blend of country and disco beats, while Out at the Rodeo’s exclusive merchandise added flair to the scene.

“This wasn’t just a party—it was a statement,” said Eric Hulsey, President of Out at the Rodeo. “Having a presence at the rodeo is a declaration of belonging, a celebration of Pride, and a bold step forward in making sure everyone has a voice in our shared cultural fabric.”

Vice President Anthony Ferrell echoed that sentiment while also offering a sneak peek at what’s ahead: “Thank you all for attending this fantastic pool party. Along with our media partner OutSmart Magazine, we’re thrilled to announce that next year’s Wine Garden event will take place on March 14, 2026.”

Sponsors and supporters of the organization—including last year’s Title Sponsor Pure for Men, VIP Tent Sponsor Relate Search, and OutSmart Magazine—helped amplify the event’s impact. Through connections made during the poolside festivities, Out at the Rodeo also secured new sponsors for its 2026 programming.

Learn more about upcoming events at www.outrodeo.com