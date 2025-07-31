August 2025 Horoscope: Celestial Reset

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Our month starts with Mercury retrograde, so postpone starting new projects and moving forward with your innovative ideas until August 15, when it is fully direct. Summertime is the most introspective time as most of the outer planets go retrograde, and we work harder on projects that we are invested in. Positive days this month are the 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 18th, 25th, 26th, and the 28th. Days to keep your head down are the 1st, 2nd, 8th, 9th, 23rd, and 24th. A lot of tension is in the air and continues throughout this month. It may lighten up some in September, but it continues and strengthens at the end of the year through all of 2026.

The Sun moves from Leo into Virgo on the 22nd. Mercury, our communicator, is direct in Leo all month after the 15th. Venus starts in Cancer, the sign of family, and enters Leo, the sign of playfulness, on the 25th. Mars has been working hard in Virgo, the fixer, but enters Libra on the 6th, and fireworks are going off in our relationships. Jupiter remains in Cancer, Saturn and Neptune in Aries, and Pluto in Aquarius. Finding our own inner truth will be an important process for all of us this year!

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

This continues to be a busy month for you rams and ewes with many of you trying to decide what is your best plan of action. While one part of you wants to approach things head on, another part only wants to escape and get out of here! This continues to be a time of decision-making affecting your future. It’s best to wait until mid-month before you act on your plans. You are in a more playful time as the month begins and more creative as well! Family activity is picking up. You could be considering moving or some home remodeling. Routines and health become more important in the later part of the month. This is a very good time for organizing and making your job more efficient. Mars activates your partnership house for the next two months. Difficult issues must be addressed so you can move forward in your partnership.

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

Activity this month is focused on home and connecting with friends and family from your past. This can be a great month for a family reunion, exploring possibilities of moving, and possible expansion of your existing family. Your daily life is getting busier as you are adding more activity to your life. This can be a great time to expand your education, start a podcast, or spend more time outside of the city. In the later part of the month, you are looking to find more fun and pleasure in your life. This can be a good time to explore hobbies, connect with your children, or date someone new! Exercise and health become more important in the second week of the month. Connections with co-workers can be more intense and you may be more impatient. The overall intensity continues as you decide what you want to keep and what you want to throw away.

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

Uranus has entered your sign for a brief visit and will return later in January 2026. Uranus is the planet of freedom of choice, wide open spaces, and “don’t fence me in”! Initially, it is impacting those of you born in the first few days of the sign. You may be more nervous, feeling bored and trapped with your old conditions, and looking for something that touches your sense of passion. You are likely to be more open to suggestions but may hold back on making any decisions. Mercury, your ruler, goes direct on the 15th, making you feel more grounded. You are reviewing your associations with your friends and social groups. You are wanting them to be more responsive and actually get things done. Family tensions decrease into the second week of the month. Take a breath!

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

As the month begins, you Moon Kids are paying attention to your personal talents, your spending habits, and ways to bring in more money. This should be a positive time for all Cancers, with Jupiter—planet of growth, expanding, travel, and education—traveling through your sign until July 2026. You may want to travel more, have a greater impact with your community and friends, and take on a leadership role that you feel called to. There is a lot of activity taking place with your career. You may want to do something on your own, you may want to take on a leadership position where you are, and if you are older, you may be cutting back and doing things that give your life more meaning. This can also be a time of downsizing and determining what you really need and what you really don’t. You are back on track at the end of the month.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

Happy Birthday to the Leos. This is your personal yearly cycle of ending and renewal. You are more introspective prior to your birthday and with Mercury retrograding through your sign, you have been thinking about the past and the decisions you have made. After the 15th, it will be time to put your new ideas into action. This is your time to focus on you and what is best for you. In all your partnerships, you are being more real and direct. A time for renewal for some and an ending for others. You are also rethinking your work path and where you are living. You are ready to make real changes in your life. Toward the end of the month, your focus shifts to money, resources, ways to increase your income, and ways to spend it!

VIRGO (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

As the month begins, this is a time of rest and retreat for you. You are more sensitive to your environment and difficult people. This is a much better time for yoga, meditation, Tai Chi, or just getting away to the beach. Your psychic energies are much stronger, and you are more open to exploring the deeper meanings of life. You are also beginning to rethink your current career path. This is a time when you will want something that is more interesting and mentally stimulating. You may want to do something on your own or if you are older, you may want to cut back and do something you really enjoy. Relationships will also need to be renewed as you set a new course for yourself. Toward the end of the month, you will feel more ready to act on the things you have been thinking about. It’s easier to spend money after the 6th!

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

This should be a great month for career activities. After Mercury is direct on the 15th, this is a super time to be looking for a promotion, a new place to work, expanding your education to make you more qualified, and possibly starting something on your own. And this month is an especially great time to make positive impressions on others. Relationships can be both good and bad. On one level, you are clarifying your boundaries, so you don’t have to guess. While on the other hand, your patience is at an all time low with people who can’t get it! You are expecting them to be more self-responsible. In the later part of the month, social groups, business organizations and friends become more important. You could take on a management role here to make the group more effective. Mars enters your sign for a 2-month visit. You are more active, more impatience, and more ready to stand up for yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

With Mercury retrograding through your career sector, you have been really rethinking your current career path and work choices. You have already been rethinking major portions of your life around family, moving, different career path, retirement, relationship stability, and being more real with those around you. After the 15th, you are ready to move forward on your plans and ideas. This continues to be a good time for travel, podcasting, and developing your presence on social media. Friends can be very helpful and supportive this month, but you will have to reach out and let them know you need help. Career and work energies improve toward the end of the month!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

This month there are big changes in your partnerships. You are looking for renewal, getting rid of those who are too demanding, and looking for people that are more open minded and living in the current century. Old partnerships are most impacted; however, it can be a great time of revival. And you are looking for real friendship in all of your partnerships. You are in a more relaxed mode as the month begins. This is a better time for visiting places in your past and connecting with friends from you past. Career activity continues to be stronger toward the end of the month. Now that Mercury is direct on the 15th, this is the time to get your ideas and proposals out there. Your confidence level is strong. You are looking for something that you really connect with and isn’t just a function of life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Home, family, where you are living, and working are all being impacted this month. With family, this is a time of change within the family hierarchy. Older folks could be retiring or passion on. You may the opportunity to take on the main role, but you are hoping that someone else does it! This can also be impacting where you life and where you work. You may want to do something on your own or if you are older, cut back and enjoy some neglected parts of your life. You can be cutting back, downsizing, and making your life more livable. Relationships are improving this month. You are attentive to your finances and debt. This is a good time for refinancing and consolidating debt. Toward the end of the month, you take some time to relax and enjoy where you are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Partnerships are under review this month. You are being more outspoken and trying to eliminate unconscious habits that generate unnecessary drama in your affiliations. For favorable partnerships, this is a time of rejuvenation and stepping out of old habits. For difficult collaborations, you have to resolve the complications before you can move forward. You are improving your work environment and relationships with your co-workers. You may be needing more space or an upgrade in your electronic equipment. After the 15th, this is a much better time to look for other employment or a part time gig. By the end of the month, you are looking at your finances, how to improve them, and get rid of your debt. For all Aquarians, this is a time when you are reviewing your interest and passions to make sure they still fit. Some will and some won’t, even if you aren’t ready to let go yet! Clear your path!

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

There are big shifts in home and work for the mermaids and mermen. For some, this can be a time of retirement, starting something on your own, or even moving off the grid. You are ready to have more freedom and more freedom of choice in your life. Difficult partnerships or bosses can force you to take a new path. Your tolerance and your patience is lower with people that expect you to change to meet their needs. This can impact selfish partners as you push back! This is also a time to set new directions to bring some novel energy back into your union. You should be paying more attention to your health, especially around work. Tensions there could be taking their toll. And be sure to put some time for fun and play in your schedule. If you have children, this may be easier to be reminded of what fun and play is!!!

