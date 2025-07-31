Houston to Host 2025 Gay Softball World Series

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA) will bring the nation’s largest LGBTQ sporting event to Houston this fall as the city hosts the 2025 Gay Softball World Series next month. MSLA has been serving Queer athletes since 1980, and in 1984 hosted their first world series event.

“This is a really exciting thing that we can bring this event back to the city of Houston,” says Paula Metz, the first female MSLA commissioner. “You’d think Houston, being a large city, would be able to accommodate this, right? But it takes a lot. Very few cities can handle over 200 teams in one week.” She adds that the bid itself was a victory. “For our team to be able to put together a winning bid is an accomplishment itself.”

Founded as part of the original Montrose Sports Association, MSLA quickly grew into its own standalone league and joined what was then the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance. “The goal of the League is to provide a sports outlet for individuals as a way to meet and interact with like-minded people in the spirit of friendly competition,” Metz explains. “We also encourage non-playing members to get involved. They’re considered members in good standing.”

Today, MSLA is made up of nearly 30 teams and hundreds of members representing Houston’s broad diversity. “Our league alone is a huge melting pot,” says board member Matthew Smith. “We’ve got people from the Gulf Coast, Montrose, and East Texas, all playing together every Sunday.” Beyond the diamond, MSLA supports the greater LGBTQ community with annual fundraising efforts. “All of our donations, every event we have, goes into our community,” Smith says, noting that this year’s beneficiary is Tony’s Place, a resource center for LGBTQ youth.

For longtime player and former international commissioner Bill Sansom, the return of the World Series to Houston is especially meaningful. “In 1984, we hosted the World Series. There were only 18 teams then,” he recalls. “Now there are 200-plus. It’s phenomenal to realize how far we’ve come.”

For those looking to support or get involved, MSLA is encouraging Houstonians to join the effort by volunteering or donating through Club Be Someone, a local fundraising initiative tied to the GSWS. As Metz puts it, “We want to make sure everybody has a resource, just like they’re part of the whole week’s events.”

Bill Sansom – First Base

With 44 seasons under his belt, Bill Sansom is a living legend of gay softball. “I was looking for something more social,” he recalls. “I went from having what I call ‘bar friends’ to a real community.” Playing first base, he’s seen the sport grow from eight teams to over 200 at the national level. “The softball league changed my life,” he says. “It gave me visibility, purpose, and connection, and I’ve gotten back way more than I’ve given.” He proudly adds, “This is a way we show people: you can be who you are and do what you love.”

Paula Metz – Pitcher

During her 16 seasons with the league, Paula Metz has pitched her way into the heart of Houston’s queer softball scene. “It allowed me to be uniquely me, and I enjoyed that from the get-go,” she says of joining the league in 2003. As MSLA’s first female commissioner, she’s made visibility and inclusion her mission. “It’s given me that place that I really want to put a lot of effort towards and just give back whatever I can. The effort of giving back into an organization does pay off.” Her dedication continues to inspire teammates, fans, and future leaders.

Jessie Meng – Outfield

Jessie Meng joined the league in 2020, right after beating breast cancer and right before COVID hit. “2020 was going to be my year,” she laughs. When her team made it to the World Series without her, she hopped in her car and drove to Dallas on a whim. “I watched them win the World Series. It was just such a bizarre, fun, random experience.” Now, Jessie brings the confidence softball granted her to other passions as well. “Softball made me decide to be on the board of the Houston Pride Band.” And she’s still all in for this community.

Matthew Smith – Catcher / Utility Player

What started as cheering from the stands turned into a full-blown passion for Matthew Smith. Encouraged by his brother, he joined Houston MSLA and instantly felt at home. From shortstop to third base to catcher, Matthew thrives anywhere on the field, but says catching has his heart. “I get to watch the game and mess with my friends at bat,” he laughs. Off the field, MSLA sparked something deeper. “It gave me a community, and now I want to help make that experience happen for others.” For Matthew, softball is about showing up, lifting others up, and having a blast.

Corey Stork – Outfield

New to the league but already deeply connected, Corey Stork joined the Fireballs this season after years of cheering from the sidelines. “Being able to see familiar faces when I’m out and about makes it feel like I belong,” he says. “I’m not just stepping into a space where I don’t know anybody.” Whether he’s belting show tunes at home or catching fly balls in left center, Corey brings joy to every play. “Getting to have that many queer people in one space, it’s comforting.” His first season has been full of new friendships, exciting memories, and unforgettable tournament moments.

Join the Montrose Softball League Association

Whether you’re a seasoned slugger or picking up a bat for the first time, all skill levels are welcome. MSLA offers multiple divisions and a welcoming community built on friendly competition. Interested players can learn more at houstonmsla.org and follow along on Instagram @houstonmsla.

Want to support the 2025 Gay Softball World Series?

Volunteer opportunities for the September event are available. Whether you have a few hours or the full week to give, your help matters. Sign up through the GSWS website at gaysoftballworldseries.com, or email the team directly at kara.houstongsws@houstonmsla.org.

Make a Difference as a Donor

Support queer athletes and unforgettable tournament experiences by joining Club Be Someone, with perks that include Savannah Bananas tickets and custom belt buckles. Learn more and donate at gaysoftballworldseries.com/club-be-someone.