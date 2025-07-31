Artemis Hunter Serves Y2K Drag, Glitter, and Goddess Energy

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Artemis doesn’t just accept her status as Gen Z, she fully embraces it. And it’s also influenced her stage name. “I love early 2000s nostalgia, and the Disney Channel has a movie, Twitches, that I have always been obsessed with. One of the characters name in the movie was Alex/Artemis. She was the powerful night owl/moon character. Seeing how strong and powerful she was, I knew that name meant the world to me, and I later changed my drag name to become Artemis Hunter! Hunter came from Artemis being the goddess of hunting.” Find out more about one of Houston’s breakout stars.

Pronouns?

She/Her

Hometown?

San Antonio, Texas

Describe your outfit.

I chose this outfit because it’s a mix of my Y2K aesthetic with political trans activism. It references Alexander McQueen, Olivia Rodrigo, and the transgender trans flag to give who I am and what I do when I’m on stage.

What got you interested in drag?

Honestly, since I was a teen I have had a dream of doing drag. A San Antonio performer named Miami Andrews inspired me to get into the art of drag. I’ve been following her for years and got me into becoming a bedroom queen in high school.

Describe your performing persona.

I give you a little bit of everything. I’m sweet, sexy, and dancy with a little theater girl twist! I’m super confident in my moves, the way I carry myself on stage, and will definitely give you a show! I’d say the realm that I’m most comfortable in is early 2000s music.

Any titles or pageants under your belt?

Season 2 winner of Persephone’s Game of Drag.

What’s on your bucket list?

To go to Korea, to be on TV, and to live in Seattle.

Any plans for your hot girl summer?

Work, work, work! And continue my craft in drag and work at my day job at Stages as their Production Mentor.

Most memorable moment as a performer?

My two most memorable moments so far would have to be performing at the Kennedy Center in drag and producing my show at the Mix-MATCH festival at the MATCH.

What’s your ultimate goal as a performer?

I have two overall goals: to create a safe environment for people to come and experience queer art/joy and to have an avenue for me as a trans woman of color to have a space for me to feel my inner superstar while feeling safe in a space.

Describe your drag family.

I’m a part of the House of LaRue. Ever since I became a part of this house, I have experienced nothing but joy. I came into this city with absolutely no friends or connections, so to find my mother Persephone and the people around me, that mean so much to me. Getting to call them family as well has been amazing. They have helped me grow and have given me so many opportunities while also still being there for me as a family would.

#TeamTaylorSwift or #TeamMileyCyrus?

Miley! I don’t even have to explain myself!

What would people be surprised to know about you?

That I am Mexican and Korean!

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Put in the work! It’s 100% okay if you don’t feel like you’re at your best, it’s all about growth. Make sure to put time and money into your craft and know that all the effort you put into your art you will get back. Also join a local competition. It helps get visibility and will push you to work on your craft.

Who is your favorite drag character from the media? And why?

My favorite drag character from the media would have to be Mirage Amuro. She is an amazing performer, and I love her style.

What’s your must-have clothing accessory/prop?

Must have clothing/pieces for me is definitely a headband. I wear toppers a lot so 90% of the time I am wearing a headband. Another item I can’t leave the house without is my glitter spray.

What do you do in your downtime?

Hang with friends, go to coffee shops, go to the clubs, and overall experience joy with the people that mean the most to me!

Do you have any pets?

I have a cat named Emo! She is my child and just like her name she seems like she’s always mad but is very sweet!

Follow Artemis Hunter @Artemis.the.doll on Instagram.