The T.R.U.T.H. Project Hosts A Vibe Called Rest Festival

The T.R.U.T.H. Project hosted its second A Vibe Called Rest Festival on Saturday, July 19, at MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston), welcoming guests into a carefully curated space designed for rest, healing, and connection. The one-day festival centered the idea that rest is not just a luxury, but a necessary and often radical act—particularly for LGBTQ communities of color.

The festival’s programming invited attendees to intentionally step back from the stress of daily life and reconnect with themselves and one another. Activities included yoga sessions, panel discussions, a guided sound bath, and access to the Vibe Lounge by Nap Bar—powered by lululemon—which offered a calming, tech-free environment for quiet rest and reset. Each element of the festival was crafted to promote physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

“Rest is a radical act of resistance, and a human right,” said Kevin Anderson, CEO of The T.R.U.T.H. Project Inc.

Founded in Houston, The T.R.U.T.H. Project is a nonprofit that uses performance art, community dialogue, and trauma-informed programming to address the mental, emotional, and sexual health of Black LGBTQ individuals and their allies. Through workshops, creative events, and wellness initiatives, the organization fosters healing spaces that affirm identity and challenge stigma.

Now in its second year, A Vibe Called Rest Festival continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact. More than a wellness event, it serves as a call to recognize rest as a fundamental part of social justice and community care. By holding space for recovery and restoration, the festival advances The T.R.U.T.H. Project’s mission to uplift and empower Black queer communities through culturally responsive healing work.

Photos by Victor Contreras/Close Your Eyes Photo