Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Pride 2025 Edition

Thursday, June 26

Moody Center for the Arts Pride Happy Hour

Celebrate Pride Month at the Moody Center for the Arts annual Pride Happy Hour, featuring a performance by Pride Chorus Houston and an energetic set from DJ Krazzy Kris, as well as complimentary drinks, crafts, and after-hours access to the galleries. 6100 Main Street, MS-480. 5 p.m.

Katy Pride 2nd Birthday Party

Come celebrate Katy Pride turning two with a fun-filled birthday party full of food, dancing, raffles, and good vibes. First Christian Church Katy, 22101 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy. 6:30 p.m.

The Bagneris: Pride Soiree and Author Talk

This year’s 4th Annual Bagneris celebrates the release of Larry Bagneris Jr’s memoir Call Me Larry. Enjoy a dynamic on-stage conversation between Larry and Harrison Guy, followed by a vibrant Pride Soirée featuring music, community, and celebration. The DeLUXE Theater, 3303 Lyons Ave. 7 p.m.

Keshet Houston: The Holy Closet

Keshet Houston partners with the Montrose Center for a screening of The Holy Closet, an Israeli documentary that explores the lives of LGBTQ individuals who have chosen to remain observant Jews. The film delves into how they navigate relationships, family life, and faith, while remaining deeply rooted in Jewish practice. The evening will include an introduction by special guest Rabbi Steven Greenberg, author of Wrestling with God and Men: Homosexuality in the Jewish Tradition and founding director of Eshel, an organization supporting LGBTQ Orthodox Jews. Montrose Center, 401 Branard Street. There is no charge, but an RSVP is requested. 7:00 p.m.

Drag Bingo at Eureka Heights

Get ready to daub and slay! Join glamorous host and reigning Miss Gay Southwest America, Dessie Love-Blake, for Drag Bingo at Eureka Heights Brew Co. 941 W 18th St. 7 p.m.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Performing Arts Houston presents the world’s foremost all-male comic ballet company. The beloved troupe returns to the Wortham Center for two nights as part of their 50th anniversary tour. Performances on Thursday, June 26 and Friday, June 27. 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Buckin: A Cowboy Carter Experience

The NOrmal Anomaly Inc. celebrates National HIV Testing Day with Buckin: A Cowboy Carter Experience hosted by Syca’ru Jackson-Ross with performances by Ceazia Giovanni Kreshè, Miss Shalae, and DJ Sedrick. Sharespace Naylor, 1120 Naylor St. 8 p.m.

Friday, June 27

The Montrose Center – Free HIV Testing

June 27 is National HIV Testing Day, and the Montrose Center is offering free, confidential testing at three locations. No appointment necessary.

Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 9:00AM – 2:00PM

Walgreens, 3317 Montrose Blvd. 10:00AM – 6:00PM

Play Nightclub, 2409 Grant St. 7:00PM – 11:00PM

Pride Dance Bash at Freed Community Center

Step into the spotlight at Fierce & Fabulous: Pride Dance Bash! Celebrate Pride Month with an electrifying night of music, dancing, and self-expression. Everyone is welcome. Freed Community Center, 6818 Shadyvilla Ln. 5 p.m.

Pride Shabbat Dinner and Services

The celebration continues at Congregation Beth Yeshurun with Keshet Houston’s annual Pride Shabbat. Erev Shabbat services begin at 6:15 p.m., followed by a festive kosher dinner and program in Stein Hall. Congregation Beth Yeshurun, 4525 Beechnut Street.

Houston Trans Pride

Monica Roberts Resource Center and Kenia Gallardo present Trans Pride 2025, featuring a live performance by Diana Taylor and music by DJ Twerksum. Social Beer Garden, 3101 San Jacinto St. 7 p.m.

Pride Weekend Kickoff Party at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar presents a Pride Weekend Kickoff Party hosted by Amber’s Closet with special guest Mal. Music by DJ Mnae, DJ RaqqCity, and DJ Alex D. 4216 Washington Ave. 7 p.m.

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green presents Rainbow on the Green – True Colors. Get ready to totally rock out with Pride Chorus Houston and emcees Jay Michaels and Dessie Love Blake. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.

Catastrophic Theatre presents Another Ding Dang Tamarie Show

Tamarie Cooper is back with her latest Summer extravaganza at the Catastrophic Theatre. As always, she’ll be joined by a live band and a cast of Houston’s funniest performers. Through August 2. MATCH, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

Ripcord Pride Party 2025

Celebrate Pride at Ripcord with three days of kink demos, a vendor market, drag shows, a fashion show, and more. Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29. 715 Fairview St. 8 p.m.

Eden 2025 Pride Girl+ Party

Pride Houston 365 presents Eden 2025. This unforgettable night promises non-stop club bangers, live performances, and surprise guests. Warehouse Live, 2600 Travis St. 9 p.m.

Underground – Pride Houston Male Event at Rich’s

Rich’s Houston and Evolution present Underground, a Pride Houston male event featuring international DJ/producer Enrico Meloni and Evolution resident DJ Rue D. 2401 San Jacinto St. 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

LSVA at Houston Pride Festival 2025

Lone Star Volleyball Association will be giving away t-shirts, prizes, and will even have a mini-volleyball net set up. Houston City Hall. 11 a.m.

Pride and Charity Fundraiser at Tony’s Corner Pocket

Tony’s Corner Pocket presents Pride and Charity, a fundraiser benefitting the Jonathan Smith Emergency Fund. Hosted by Martinique Bouvier. 817 W. Dallas St. 4 p.m.

HTX Clay presents Pots and Pride with Ms. Mykie

Celebrate Pride at HTX Clay for a night of handbuilding and high drama! Create your own pottery masterpiece while being served looks, laughs, and live performances by the fabulous Ms. Mykie. 2205 N Main St. 6 p.m.

47th Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Festival & Parade

The annual Houston Pride Festival and Parade returns to downtown Houston. As always, the parade is free to attend. Festival opens at 11 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

Native Houstonian and superstar Beyoncé brings her highly-anticipated international tour to Houston’s NRG Stadium for two nights. Shows on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29. 7 p.m.

Official Pride Houston 365 After-Party

After the Pride Parade, head over to Rich’s Houston for the official Pride Houston 365 After-Party, featuring renowned international DJ Danny Verde. 2401 San Jacinto St. 9 p.m.

Evolution Presents: Texas Pride 2025

After the parade and festival, Art Club at Post HTX heats up for a Texas-size, futuristic Cowboy-themed celebration. With superstar DJs Alex Ramos and Rick Braile, this is one event you don’t want to miss. 401 Franklin St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 29

The Montrose Center’s 7th Annual Pride Brunch

Celebrate Pride with good friends, great drinks, and a delicious brunch featuring Houston’s own Mistress Isabelle Brooks and music by DJ Chad Guidry. All funds raised will be donated to the Montrose Center. Heights Social, 1213 W. 20th St. 11 a.m.

Buns and Guns at Pearl Side Peace

Coach Steph and DJ Alex D join forces for the inaugural Guns and Buns, an epic, high-energy experience combining live music and fitness for PRIDE. 4218 Washington Ave. 1 p.m.

Pride Drag Brunch at Red Cat Jazz Cafe

Want brunch but don’t want to get up early? Mari Jane and Miss Majors host Hangovers and Hotties Pride Drag Brunch at Red Cat Jazz Cafe, featuring performances by Wax Miyagi and Artemis Hunter. 530 Texas Ave. 6 p.m.

ONGOING:

Tamara de Lempicka at MFAH

Museum of Fine Arts Houston presents a major retrospective of the works of Art Deco icon Tamara de Lempicka. Featuring more than 90 works of art, the exhibition traverses Lempicka’s career from her beginnings in Paris to the decade she spent in New York and Los Angeles in the 1940s. Read our story on Tamara de Lempicka here. Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet St. Through July 6.

Free Senior Movement Classes at Law Harrington Center

Energize your body and inspire your senses with movement classes, hosted by Rivkah French Choreography and taught by Soren Rivero. The classes will take place from April to June 2025. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, July 10

JoJo Siwa Live at House of Blues Houston

Queer icon JoJo Siwa brings an immersive party to House of Blues Houston for a live performance featuring audience participation and a DJ set. $1 from the sale of each ticket will be donated to Dancers Against Cancer. 1209 Caroline St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 19

Wild Wild Wet Pool Party at Montrose Country Club

Join Out at the Rodeo for its first-ever pool party at the Montrose Country Club. Expect an unforgettable day of sun, country/disco mixes, and libations. 202 Tuam St. 11 a.m.

Friday, July 25

Queensbury Theatre Pride Night for The Last Five Years

The Queensbury Theatre hosts a Pride Night for The Last Five Years. Stick around after the show for a free post-show party with wine, bites, live entertainment, and a raffle for artwork by our generous Pride Night sponsor, Erick Sandlin Art. 12777 Queensbury Ln. 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Pride at the Water Park

Katy Pride, Fort Bend County Pride, Pride Brenham, and Columbus Texas Pride team up to host the 2nd annual Pride at the Water Park. Purchase a 1-Day Pass ($27.99) or a 2025 Season Pass ($70.99) using the Katy Pride link and a portion of sales will benefit Katy Pride. Typhoon Texas Water Park, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy. 11 a.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.