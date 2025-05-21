Wisconsin Woman Brutally Attacked Because She’s a Lesbian

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

DELAVAN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Delavan woman is recovering after she says she was brutally attacked at a McDonald’s in Carpentersville, Illinois, all because she’s a lesbian.

“What kind of person can people be out there to do this to somebody?” said Kady Grass.

After stopping at a McDonald’s in Carpentersville, Illinois with her 13-year-old cousin after a choir concert, Grass says she went into the bathroom. When she came out, everything changed.

“I walked out right away and that’s when they called me a (expletive),” said Grass. “I mumbled under my breath, along the lines of something like, ‘Don’t call me a (expletive),’ and that’s when the minor followed me.”

Grass says the two suspects continued to make anti-gay slurs after she acknowledged she was a lesbian.

“He got in my personal space, and the minor was talking about how we don’t need weapons to kill you,” said Grass.

Police say witnesses and surveillance video show two people attacking her.

“He swung and he hit me first in the jaw, and he kept hitting me in the front, and the minor started hitting me in the back,” said Grass.

Police arrested 19-year-old John Kammrad and a 17-year-old boy. Both are facing several charges after Grass says one held her down while the other beat her, stomping on her head and causing her to go unconscious.

“There’s blood coming from the top of my head, my eye, out of my nose, because it was broken, and spitting up blood.”

She says she’s disgusted that people would try and kill her because she’s a lesbian.

“To almost end my life because of it is just kind of mind-blowing,” said Grass. “That there’s actually people out there. It’s that kind of situation where you think this is never going to happen to me and then it happened to you.”

One week after the attack on Tuesday, May 13, Grass is still recovering from a fractured nose, a hemorrhage in her eye, and other injuries.

While both of the suspects arrested in this case are facing several charges, including aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, Grass says she wants hate crime charges filed against them.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office says more charges could be possible.

A fundraiser has been started for Kady’s medical bills.

