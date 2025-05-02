Stonewall Sports Launches in Houston, Uniting the LGBTQ Community Through Sports

54 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Stonewall Sports, a national nonprofit that offers inclusive, low-cost local sports leagues that give back to their communities, has landed in Houston. Kicking off with pickleball on May 10, the local nonprofit offers LGBTQ Houstonians and their allies the opportunity to build community, have some fun, and do good all at the same time. The league’s commissioner, Mason Fitch, spoke with OutSmart to share what makes this league the perfect space for everyone to play ball.

Fitch, a lawyer by trade, and his fellow board members all became friends in spaces similar to Stonewall Sports Houston. “A lot of us already knew each other from different leagues that already exist in the city,” he explains. “Ultimately, we’re a group of people who really appreciated and valued their experiences in gay sports, and felt like we could build something exciting in Houston.”

Sports aren’t just fun and games for Fitch, who shares how being part of adult athletic teams has made a positive impact on his life. “I first started playing in gay sports leagues when I was in Hawaii in 2012. I didn’t really like being gay before I found that community,” he admits. “I was encouraged to join a gay flag-football team, and that experience was the first time I had a community of LGBT people to be with and call my friends. That was such a meaningful experience for me, and I’m very grateful for it.”

Influences from sports leagues he participated in while living in New York, Hawaii, and San Francisco all informed the approach Fitch is taking as a Stonewall Sports board member. The communities were centered around sports, but ultimately offered more than just friendly competition. Fitch shares that his passion for this Houston league is rooted in a desire to offer similar opportunities for others to connect. “A sports league that operates more like a community is really what I’m looking for, and is why I am excited about Stonewall Sports Houston,” he says.

The league is slated to expand the number of game options being offered, adding to what other leagues in the city already provide. “What we really want to do is be the glue between all of the sports organizations, in pursuit of creating a broader, more cohesive community,” Fitch says. “Pickleball will kick off in May at Elite Pickleball Club in the Heights. Kickball will probably be the next sport that we offer. Soon, we’ll be able to add others such as dodgeball, soccer, basketball, and more.”

Supporting other nonprofits is a goal of the organization that the board takes very seriously. “Our director of philanthropy develops relationships with local organizations. We’re not just donating money, but we’re going to show up and partner with them. All of our board members live in Houston and are part of this community,” Fitch says. “We’re dedicated to listening and reaching out to folks to see how we can support them.” Additionally, Fitch explains that partnering with local businesses for financial support remains a priority for the board. “We provide sponsorship opportunities for local businesses that, for example, want to get their name out there and have their logo on our shirts.”

Ultimately, Fitch and his board want to provide a space for the entire LGBTQ community in Houston to engage in friendly competition, make friends, and build new connections. “We understand that not everyone wants to play sports, so we aim to provide opportunities for folks who still want to be involved in a community, “ he says.

The league welcomes feedback via their website and Instagram account on how to improve this part of their mission, including supporting athletes who have disabilities. “We affirmatively want that feedback,” says Fitch. He empathizes with those who feel that joining a sports league can be intimidating. “Players might be worried about how they’ll perform athletically. The very purpose of this league is to make people feel welcome and not alone. No community that I’ve ever been a part of has felt as much like a family as my various gay leagues.”

Fitch looks ahead to the fledgling nonprofit’s future with optimism, confident that it will offer the same benefits to others that he’s experienced. “I think people should sign up to challenge themselves and give themselves a chance to be a part of something bigger—be a part of a community. It’s so refreshing because it’s outdoors, it’s during the day, it’s not centered around alcohol, and there are people from so many different backgrounds all coming together. It really is a place where you can come and have fun with folks you may never have met before.”

Keep up with Stonewall Sports on Instagram @stonewall_htx.