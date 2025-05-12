Pride Houston 365 Hosts Cinco De Mayo Celebration and Grand Marshal Announcement

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Pride Houston 365 hosted a special Cinco de Mayo celebration at Axelrad Beer Garden, where community members gathered for an evening of music, connection, and the announcement of the 2025 Pride Grand Marshals.

The event recognized individuals and organizations making meaningful contributions to Houston’s LGBTQ community.

Hayden Cohen was named the 2025 Trendsetter Grand Marshal. Distinguished Grand Marshals include Brandon Mack, Ana Sanchez, and Lane Lewis. Tony’s Place was honored as Organization Grand Marshal, and State Rep. Jon Rosenthal was recognized as Ally Grand Marshal. Community members Daron Yanes, Jo Jones, and Nakita Bowman were selected as the Male-identifying, Female-identifying, and Gender Non-Binary/Non-Conforming Grand Marshals, respectively.

The event also marked the lead-up to the 2025 Houston Pride Festival and Parade, set for June 28 in downtown Houston.

Organized by Pride Houston 365, the festival is one of the largest in the region and continues to highlight the voices, culture, and advocacy of the LGBTQ community. The organization works year-round to promote civic engagement, visibility, and inclusion while honoring the legacy and future of Pride in Houston.

