Houston Bears 2nd Annual Bachelor Auction

3 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Houston Bears brought playful energy and community spirit to Play Nightlife for their second annual Bachelor Auction. Dozens of attendees gathered for the lively fundraiser, placing bids on a diverse lineup of bachelors representing groups across Houston’s LGBTQ community—including Space City Rugby, Out for Education, the Bayou City Pups, and, of course, the Houston Bears themselves.

The evening was fabulously hosted by local favorite Jacklyn Dior, who kept the crowd engaged with humor and heart—and even surprised guests by putting herself up for bids. The atmosphere was fun, flirty, and full of cheers as each bachelor took the stage to help raise funds for three local nonprofits: Avenue 360 Health + Wellness, Out for Education, and Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas.

By the end of the night, nearly $2,000 had been raised to support critical services in health care, education, and legal advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. With its lighthearted charm and generous spirit, the Houston Bears Bachelor Auction proved once again that giving back can be just as fun as it is meaningful.

The Houston Bears is a social and service organization that brings together members of the bear and broader LGBTQ community through events, outreach, and charitable efforts. Known for their welcoming spirit and commitment to giving back, the group regularly hosts fundraisers and gatherings that blend fun with meaningful impact.