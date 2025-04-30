Montrose Center Empowering Our Future Gala

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Montrose Center hosted its 2025 Empowering Our Future Gala on April 26 at The Ballroom at Bayou Place, where guests were treated to a night of circus-themed fun and community spirit.

With the theme Under the Big Top, the venue came alive with vibrant décor, lively performances, and guests dressed in playful, circus-inspired attire. Hundreds attended the high-energy event, emceed by Ringmaster Dessie Love-Blake.

Entertainment was front and center, with show-stopping performances by Artemis Hunter, aerialist Eddie Divas, Keymiyah Dupree, and singers Amy Armstrong—accompanied by pianist Mark Hartman—and Eric Michael Krop. The festive atmosphere was matched by heartfelt moments, as youth participant Rose Daphne joined Montrose Center CEO Avery Belyeu, board member Nancy Sims, and Charles Caliva and Kim Gustavsson of Concierge Travel to speak about the organization’s life-changing impact.

The gala raised crucial funds to support the Montrose Center’s services for Houston’s LGBTQ community, including mental health care, housing, and youth programs.

With its colorful theme, dazzling entertainment, and joyful crowd, the evening delivered both celebration and purpose.