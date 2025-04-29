Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Blazes a Bold New Trail

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Text and photos by Timothy Gonzalez

Beyoncé has officially kicked off the Cowboy Carter tour with a bang.

On April 28, 2025, the energy at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in Inglewood was palpable, with legions of adoring fans filling the venue.

“Never ask permission for something that belongs to you” set the tone for Beyoncé’s Monday night performance. Bey opened with “Ameriican Requiem” and “Blackbiird”—honoring the Black female pioneers of country and rock. The visuals included images of Linda Martell and other Black country legends who paved the way for Beyoncé’s moment.

During one of Beyoncé’s many wardrobe changes, the video “Freedom” played, showing her in dreadlocks, smoking a cigar, and wearing a sash that read “the reclamation of America.” It was obvious that Cowboy Carter had a point of view, and Beyoncé’s intentions were crystal clear.

Blue Ivy stepped up for “Formation,” and it was clear she is stepping into her mother’s shoes with ease. Her choreography was flawless, and she remained on stage to perform alongside Beyoncé on several songs, including “America Has a Problem.” Later, her younger sister Rumi joined for “Protector.” Overwhelmed by the crowd’s applause, Rumi broke choreography to innocently hug Beyoncé—a heartwarming moment that brought many to tears.

Cowboy Carter was the perfect melding of Afrofuturism and Spaghetti Western. Beyoncé’s reinvention of Americana was bold and electric. From riding a gold mechanical bull to channeling Attack of the 50 Foot Woman, she made it clear: she is the bar. Our Alien Superstar brought ballroom culture to the stage, vogueing the house down as she seamlessly tied the energy back to the Renaissance tour.

Mother served, and the Queens delivered a fever-pitch spectacle on the runway. Montages of Beyoncé’s career reminded us of her undeniable influence on pop culture and solidified her status as a true icon and iconoclast. With surgical precision, she wove the musicology of Black influence into her set, and her operatic vocals on “Daughter” left the crowd absolutely stunned. Could this be a glimpse of her Act III?

Beyoncé will perform in Houston, TX on June 28 and June 29, 2025, as part of her Cowboy Carter tour. Both shows will be held at NRG Stadium.

Timothy Gonzalez is a Brooklyn-born photographer and electronic music composer based in Downtown Los Angeles. He was formerly a curator at the Station Museum of Contemporary Art in Houston and is currently working as an art consultant for feature films.