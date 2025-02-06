Faith Leader Shon Stewart Dedicates His Life to Freedom and Healing

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Shon Stewart (he/him/his), hailing from Orange, Texas, is the founder of Freedom Church, a ministry dedicated to impactful change, life transformation, and teaching the powerful message of freedom. This man knows the power of fighting for liberation as a faith leader, but also as an educator and, even more critically, as a survivor of Stage IV B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, undergoing two stem-cell transplants.

Stewart stays busy with a renewed passion for life and a deep understanding of the need to do what you must with your gifts in the present, as tomorrow is not promised. He comes from a long line of servant leaders, including his parents, Deacon Albert and Sister Margaret Stewart, who embodied community service without expectation, offering love and support to all. As a cancer survivor, he is also the proud founder of Free 2 Live, an organization that focuses on health education for underserved communities, while also managing two campuses of Freedom Church and transitioning them into the United Church of Christ, broadening his outreach beyond local boundaries to deliver a global message of freedom. “I have a deep commitment to never give up on individuals by creating spaces for grace, love, and healing; acknowledging that God never cuts anyone off; and striving to extend that same unconditional grace and understanding,” Stewart says.

In his multiple roles, Stewart is inspired by people like Rev. Dr. Sande Bailey-Gwinn, the pastor, founder, and executive director of Foundations for Living, which is based in Jefferson, Georgia. Bailey-Gwinn says of Stewart, “In this work that people say we shouldn’t do, I am committed because I realize that time is not mine, that God made one for us, and because I know that all lives are important. Bishop Stewart embodies that.”

Stewart understands that the road we are traveling over the next several years will not be easy, but he acknowledges that it is essential to stay vigilant and steadfast in his call. His faith is fortified daily. “By day, students and colleagues in special education teach resilience and remind you of the joy in service—even when tough love is needed. By night, my ministry team supports and motivates me during challenging times. In spirit, it recognizes that there is room for growth even in dysfunction, which fuels the mission to guide others toward betterment.”

One other talent—though it is sometimes hidden from the public—is Stewart’s reputation as a comedian in his close circle of friends. In his free time, you will find him spending quality and undisturbed time with his family and their 112-pound beloved dog companion, Gracie Francis. He is often in the kitchen cooking Sunday dinner with homemade desserts, or at the card table embracing the competitive, bonding tradition of spades. He says, with the dry humor he is known for, “Bring me your stomach to fill and your lack of spades skills to teach! It just ain’t right to play like that and not be, at a minimum, fed a good meal.”

Keep up with Bishop Shon Stewart on Instagram @Shon_D_Stewart.