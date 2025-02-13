Pride Houston 365 2025 Logo Unveiling & Announcement of Pride Grand Marshal Nominees

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Pride Houston 365 revealed the 2025 Pride Celebration logo and introduced the Grand Marshal nominees in a festive event at Lustre Pearl.

The evening’s host was MC Dirrty, and entertainment was provided by Alexyeus Paris, D’Vaylon Iman Dickerson, Artemis Hunter, and more.

In addition to unveiling the 2025 logo, the Grand Marshal nominees across multiple categories were also revealed.

In the Female-identifying category, the nominees are Josephine Jones, Marisa Fretwell, Kendall Toarmina, and Porscha Brown.

Male-identifying nominees are Daron Yanes and Ian L. Haddock.

The Gender Non-binary/Non-conforming nominees are Nakita Bowman, Chip Ware, and Han Schaible.

The Houston LGBTQ community is fortunate to have many supportive allies, as demonstrated by this year’s nominees for Ally Grand Marshal Jon Rosenthal and Sara Brook.

The final Grand Marshal category, Organization, was well-represented by The T.R.U.T.H. Project, Tony’s Place, and Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas.

Voting for the 2025 Pride Houston 365 Grand Marshals is now open to residents of Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker Waller, and Washington Counties.