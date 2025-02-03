Joseph Berck and Jaime Gonzalez: Husbands and Thriving Business Owners

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Love is in bloom in Houston’s East End neighborhood. Husbands Joseph Berck and Jaime Gonzalez are the proud owners of Bloom Handcrafted Beauty Products, a shop that curates, creates, and sells natural high-quality skincare products and more. Celebrating six years in operation, the couple positions their store as a space for community and invites everyone to treat themselves to luxury products that don’t break the bank.

The couple met in 2012, just in the nick of time. “We met on a mobile app called Growlr. Joseph made the first move. He sent me a message letting me know he was about to delete the app and I could text him if I was interested,” Gonzalez says. “So I did, and the rest is history. We’ve been together for over 12 years now.”

Having initially connected in the Big Apple, the couple couldn’t resist the call of H-Town. “Joseph is originally from Houston and was living in New York City for work. After three years he was ready for a change of scenery after enduring New York’s harsh winters,” Gonzalez explains. “He initially considered moving to another coastal state like Florida or California.” Gonzalez, a New York native of The Bronx, had grown fond of Houston during visits to see Berck’s family, which impacted their decision to plant roots in the Bayou City. “I appreciated Houston’s slower pace, welcoming people, delicious food, and its unique charm—a big city with a small-town feel.”

Having made the move to Houston, the couple got to work on their next venture. “Bloom started as my vision. With over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry and a deep passion for natural, clean beauty, I had always been an advocate for small businesses,” Berck explains. “I loved supporting them at pop-up events and farmers markets, picking up products from local vendors whenever I could.” Having worked alongside a large retailer that had a program allowing small businesses to pitch their products that could be sold in their stores, Berck pondered the fate of those small businesses when the program was discontinued.

“That’s when the idea for Bloom, a space where these businesses could thrive, was born,” Berck says. “The initial vision was to help other small businesses bloom, and after opening and hearing directly from our customers, we felt inspired to create our own products. We began with our turmeric face wash and, over time, expanded our line to include soaps, body care, skincare, and even candles and fragrances.

The couple each wear multiple hats that have combined to make Bloom the success it is today. “I oversee product management and development, vendor curation, and pop-up market sales, among other roles,” Berck says. “Jaime runs the storefront, handles the creative side designing product labels, developing social-media content, and managing our online presence. He also oversees the back-end duties for the store. Together, we make Bloom a true reflection of our shared passion for supporting small businesses while offering high-quality, handcrafted products to our community.”

Customers are delighted to shop the handmade beauty products—soaps, skincare, candles, body oils, lotions, lip balms, and exfoliating scrubs—offered at Bloom. “Our products are sourced from local artisans and small businesses that share our commitment to natural, high-quality ingredients,” Gonzalez says. “We also handcraft many of our items in our store, ensuring every product is made with care and attention to detail.”

At the heart of Bloom is the couple’s commitment to their East End community, as well as the LGBTQ community. “As an openly gay couple, it’s been heartwarming to experience the positive impact of being open about who we are. It’s given us the chance to connect with people on a more personal level and to represent inclusion and pride in a way that feels authentic,” says Berck. “The support and love we’ve received from our community inspires us every day to make Bloom a welcoming space for everyone.”

Taking the leap to work together as a couple was a bold step for the duo, but one that has paid off personally and professionally. “For a couple thinking about going into business together, my biggest piece of advice is to keep the lines of communication wide open. Make sure you both understand each other’s needs and roles. This helps avoid misunderstandings,” Berck says. “It’s also essential to draw a clear line between work and personal life, so you don’t end up bringing stress home,” Gonzalez adds. “Play to each other’s strengths and support one another, especially when things get tough. Running a business together isn’t always easy, but it’s so worth it when you’re working toward a shared vision. Always remind yourselves of why you started this journey together in the first place.”

For more info, visit bloomhbp.com.