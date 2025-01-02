Tiffany Scales Takes the Helm of Pride Houston 365

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

As the new year begins, OutSmart recognizes some of the change agents who have made headlines (and progress) for our community during 2024. One bright point in an otherwise frustrating year was the ascension of minister and poet Tiffany Scales to the helm of Pride Houston 365. In a wide-ranging two-hour conversation with OutSmart, Scales spoke about her advocacy work and her new position.

Poetry was Scales’ first love. Nurtured by her mother, she went from reading Dorothy Parker poems at age four to writing her own poems. “I wrote a book at the age of five that got published by the Young Authors’ Conference,” she says. “I’ve always spoken and written in prose.”

Raised in a military family, Scales traveled frequently as a child. She attended Texas Southern University, and being out on campus wasn’t easy. One night in 2002 nearly turned tragic: “I was held at gunpoint my freshman year at the Wendy’s on Scott Street,” she says. Scales and friends had piled into her car to get food from Wendy’s, “and there was a car of male students or grown men screaming obscenities at us. So I rolled the window down and I fired back, because I always have spoken up. My mom taught me that.”

When Scales got to the drive-thru window to order chicken nuggets, one of the men had a gun in her face. “The man looked at my windshield and noticed I had a basketball sticker that was in rainbow colors that I had gotten from one of the little novelty shops in Montrose. It was like, ‘Oh, she’s a …’ and just started spewing out these obscenities and derogatory terms that I don’t feel comfortable saying.”

Soon after, she met the president of the LGBTQ campus group who invited her to a meeting. After that person’s departure, Scales went on to become the group’s president. Now, as head of Pride Houston 365, Scales can serve her community in new ways. When the board convened in August, she was nominated and then unanimously confirmed as president. Although she had submitted a letter of intent, Scales says she was surprised and very appreciative. “It’s an honor and a privilege; I’m so excited!”

She’s been serving as president since August 3 of last year. “It’s a full-time job, even though it doesn’t pay.” Still, Scales is inspired by the tireless work of folks like the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. “People who serve the people until they die—I honor that; that’s why I have to say her name. But I do appreciate so many of you in this community who show up and show out, whether they be members of the community or allies.” Allies are important, she says, during a time when LGBTQ rights and freedoms have an uncertain future.

“I love that OutSmart is utilizing the local talents that this community has,” Scales continues, highlighting OutSmart photographer Dalton DeHart’s labor of love and the ways he has captured so many important moments. “The history that’s been completely cultivated by our beloved Mr. DeHart has been such a treat to the community, as well as his advocacy to empower the mentees that he’s brought in to extend their talents and explore. And one thing that I can say: this community is more apt to take our gifts and share them. We take our talents and we expose people to how they embrace their own, and it’s just an honor.”

As Pride Houston 365’s president, Scales wants to create virtual access for those who can’t attend events in person. “Inclusivity, for me, includes accessibility, and accessibility includes people who are over-stimulated by crowds but who still want to celebrate.” She also aims to raise money for an air-conditioned “legacy lounge” at the June Pride events where advocates and activists who have fought for our rights in the past can enjoy being celebrated.

“I’m looking forward to a ‘Family Fun Zone,’” she adds, “a space where inclusivity exists, without fingers being pointed and heads being shook. Literally, just letting kids be kids. I’m looking forward to people returning to Pride to celebrate—and trusting the process, knowing that it is something they can enjoy and appreciate. I’m just looking forward to feeling the impact of the success that we’re working so diligently to provide. Overall, in

my presidency, I aspire to ensure that our community embraces self-care in such a way that it becomes the innate response.”

Hopefully, with Scales in the lead, our community can prioritize self-care and find joy in the challenging days ahead.

For more info, visit pridehouston365.org.