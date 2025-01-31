Fashions Designed with “Alantude”

Alan Gonzalez’s trajectory since his 2019 Project Runway debut has been nothing short of remarkable. The Mexican-born and Houston-raised designer, who moved to New York City with little more than dreams and determination, has consistently expanded his creative reach. Whether crafting custom designs for high-profile events or contributing to major productions, Gonzalez continues to prove that his signature “Alantude”—a blend of bold style and a vibrant personality—is more than just a catchphrase. It’s a movement.

In one of his most high-profile projects to date, Gonzalez worked on the costumes for Beyoncé’s iconic Christmas Day halftime performance, referred to as the “Beyoncé Bowl.” He contributed his tailoring expertise to the team behind over 400 costumes, showcasing the remarkable talent Houston brings to the global stage. “It was amazing! Working under that kind of pressure teaches you a lot about yourself,” he says. “I’ve learned to thrive in high-stakes environments, and this was no exception.”

Collaborating with Beyoncé’s team was a full-circle moment for the Houstonian. “Two Houston powerhouses under one roof is always exciting,” he says. “The professionalism and passion that Houstonians bring to their craft really shines in moments like this.”

This year, Gonzalez is preparing to debut a new collection titled “Heartache” at Telluride Fashion Week. The line is inspired by a “situationship” from the summer of 2024. “It’s lovey-dovey with nautical sailor vibes,” he teases. “I’m playing with exaggerated sailor hats and unique prints. It’s a fun way to turn something emotional into art.”

Telluride Fashion Week is a setting Gonzalez finds particularly unique. “It’s like stepping into a Hallmark movie,” he says. “The whole town comes together in this picturesque setting, making it the perfect backdrop for unveiling something so personal.”

While Gonzalez’s roots are firmly planted in fashion, his career has branched into costume design for television and film. From HBO’s Legendary to designing for Megan Thee Stallion’s dancers, his versatility continues to open new doors. “I didn’t expect to fall in love with TV and film work, but it’s so dynamic,” he says. “The music industry is my latest love. Touring with Megan’s team last summer was an incredible experience, and I’m excited to explore more in 2025.”

In addition to these high-profile collaborations, Gonzalez remains committed to growing his personal brand. “Balancing it all is challenging,” he admits. “Every time I’m on tour, my brand takes a back seat. But I’m determined to get into stores by the end of 2025, ahead of my brand’s 10-year anniversary.”

Though New York City is now home, Gonzalez’s Houston upbringing continues to influence his work. “Houston grounds me,” he says. “New York is a creative playground, but Houston reminds me to stay marketable. It’s a balance between high fashion and everyday wear.”

This perspective has shaped his design philosophy. “Runway looks are about theater and drama,” he explains. “But when you break it down, each piece needs to be wearable. I’ve learned to create ensembles that captivate on the runway but also work as marketable standalone items.”

“When I moved to New York, I thought I was just going to push my brand. But saying yes to unexpected opportunities has been life-changing,” Gonzalez reflects. “From designing costumes for major productions to seeing my designs on tour with Megan Thee Stallion, it’s been an incredible journey.”

As Gonzalez’s career progresses, he’s setting his sights on new opportunities. “I want to see my designs on more red carpets, and also expand into film,” he says. “The dream is to dress iconic actresses while continuing to explore music and theater.”

Gonzalez’s advice to aspiring creatives is simple: “Stay open. Take every opportunity. You never know where it might lead. I moved to New York for my brand, but I ended up finding so much more by saying yes to different projects.”

Looking ahead, Gonzalez hopes to balance his ambitions with his personal brand’s growth. “This is my last year to push for retail presence,” he says. “Come 2026, I want to celebrate 10 years of Alantude with a retrospective show that highlights everything I’ve accomplished.”

From creating Emmy-winning costumes to crafting his next bold collection, Alan Gonzalez’s journey is a testament to resilience and adaptability. Through it all, his unwavering Alantude proves that while his journey spans the country, his Houston roots remain the foundation of his success.

Keep up with Alan Gonzalez on Instagram @alantude.