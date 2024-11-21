Texas’ Bible-infused curriculum’s fate hangs on Abbott appointee

4 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The decisive vote that could determine the fate of a state-proposed school curriculum under scrutiny for its heavy focus on Christianity will likely depend on a State Board of Education appointee who will only serve for one meeting and whom Gov. Greg Abbott favored over the Democrat voters elected to fill the seat next year.

The seat for State Board of Education’s District 13, which covers parts of North Texas, was vacated earlier this year by Aicha Davis, a Democrat who successfully ran to serve in the Texas House. Tiffany Clark was the only candidate to run for the District 13 seat. She received more than 416,000 votes in the general election.

Instead of appointing Clark to temporarily fill the vacant seat until her term officially starts in January, Abbott looked past her and instead appointed Leslie Recine, a Republican who will likely serve as the deciding vote on whether the controversial curriculum receives approval on Friday. Abbott appointed Recine four days before the general election when it was already clear that Clark, who ran unopposed, would win the race.

A narrow 8-7 majority of the board signaled Tuesday that they would vote for the curriculum, with Recine on the prevailing side.

Clark said she would have voted against the materials if she had been chosen to serve on the board for this week’s meetings.

“I think that would have been the swing vote that was needed,” Clark told The Texas Tribune. “It would have been 8-7 in the other way.”

Clark expressed disappointment and frustration with the governor’s decision to appoint Recine. She criticized Abbott’s choice to have Recine serve on the board for only one meeting, when the board was scheduled to vote on the curriculum, despite the governor having plenty of time to fill the position in the months prior. Davis resigned on Aug. 1.

Clark said she believes Abbott chose Recine so she would vote in favor of the curriculum.

“I just wish the state leaders wouldn’t play politics with our kids,” Clark said.

Abbott’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Recine declined to speak with the Tribune on Tuesday.

The State Board of Education will officially decide Friday whether it will approve Bluebonnet Learning, the curriculum proposed by the Texas Education Agency. The materials comprise a cross-disciplinary approach that uses reading and language arts lessons to advance or cement concepts in other disciplines, such as history and social studies.

Critics, which include religious studies scholars, argue the curriculum’s lessons allude to Christianity more than any other religion, which could lead to the bullying and isolation of non-Christian students, undermine church-state separation and grant the state far-reaching control over how children learn about religion. They also questioned the accuracy of some lessons. Meanwhile, some parents, educators and historians raised concerns about how the lessons address America’s history of slavery and racism.

Clark said she would have voted against the curriculum because she believes it forces Christianity “upon the masses” and ignores children’s family culture, values and beliefs.

“There’s no way that I could be like, ‘my Baptist religion and Christian values are more important than your beliefs,’” Clark said. “I can’t see myself supporting that narrative in that context.”

State leaders, including Abbott, have largely defended the curriculum.

“The materials will … allow our students to better understand the connection of history, art, community, literature, and religion on pivotal events like the signing of the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Movement, and the American Revolution,” Abbott said in a statement earlier this year.

Clark spent more than a decade working in a K-12 setting, both as a science teacher and a school counselor in the Dallas area. She spent six years as a DeSoto school board trustee and taught education at the University of North Texas at Dallas as an adjunct professor. Clark currently works for Communities in Schools of the Dallas Region, an organization that helps provide support services, including mental health, to schools.

Recine currently serves as a political coordinator for a consulting agency, according to her LinkedIn account. A news release announcing her appointment also notes that she serves as a member of the Arlington Woman’s Club, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the legislative committee chair of the Daughters of The Republic of Texas. She is also the daughter of two long-time educators.

Disclosure: University of North Texas has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2024/11/20/texas-curriculum-greg-abbott-tiffany-clark-leslie-recine/.