Pride Houston 365: 2024 Parade
June 29, 2024
Pride Houston 365 hosted the 46th Annual Official Houston LGBTQ Pride Parade in downtown Houston.
Prominent among the parade entries were this year’s Grand Marshals:
- Male-Identifying Grand Marshal: Kevin Dapree Anderson
- Female-Identifying Grand Marshal: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut
- Gender Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming Grand Marshal: Odyssey Oakengrove
- Ally Grand Marshal: Lesley Briones
- Honorary Grand Marshal: Sara Fernandez
- Honorary Grand Marshal: C. Patrick McIlvain
- Trendsetter Grand Marshal: Olivia Julianna
Other parade participants included corporate employee diversity groups, faith-based organizations, supportive national and local businesses, and elected officials and political candidates.
