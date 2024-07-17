G&G Readers’ Choice Awards 2024

Shout out your favorites in Houston’s LGBTQ community with the 28th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards! Vote now for top picks in categories ranging from community champions to arts, real estate, and nightlife. Discover this year’s winners in our October 2024 issue – don’t miss the excitement!

2024 Readers’ Choice timeline:

There are two rounds of voting:

The Nominations round runs from August 5-19, 2024. In this round, you can nominate and vote for your favorites in each category. The top vote-getters move on to the finalist round of voting.

From August 20 to Sept 5, 2024, voters will select from the finalists to determine the winners of each category. This stage of the competition garners thousands of participants. After the nominations are tabulated and the finalists in each category are identified, we’ll invite you to select winners in another round of voting. You may vote one time per category each day.

Winners will be announced in October 2024 in a special edition of OutSmart.