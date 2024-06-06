Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 6 – 9

Thursday, June 6

Rice Pride Happy Hour

Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts presents its annual Pride Happy Hour, featuring Pride Chorus Houston and DJ Krazzy Kris. 6100 Main St, MS-480. 5 p.m.

Pride Night at Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater hosts a pre-show LGBTQ Happy Hour and post-show entertainment for Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Taking Steps. 2540 Times Blvd. 6:45 p.m.

Steak Night at George

Come out to George and get some red hot meat. They will plenty of your favorite steaks, chops, and seafood for your dining pleasure. 617 Fairview St. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 7

Pride In Business Celebration & Awards

The Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce presents the The Pride In Business Celebration & Awards Luncheon, recognizing the contributions made by Chamber members, Impact Partners and other key stakeholders in building a more diverse and inclusive business community in Houston and the region. Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St. 11 a.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party

Get your RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars fix with a watch party at Jr’s Bar and Grill. Hosted by Reign LaRue. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Argentine Tango at Neon Boots

Come out to Neon Boots and learn Argentine Tango. Hang out after and practice your moves at Houston’s biggest Latin Night dance party with beats by DJ Kiddtronix. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7 p.m.

Friday Bingo!

BUDDY’S presents Friday Bingo, hosted by the fabulous Jacklyn Dior. KIKI Houston, 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Pearl Bar Switch Party

Pearl Bar invites you to switch up what you’re wearing this Friday for a chance to win $100 for best femme-to-masc switch or best masc-to-femme switch. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

Join Multicultural Education and Counseling through the Arts (MECA) at the IKEA food court as they celebrate Pride Month with an inspiring art gallery and captivating spoken word performances. 7810 Katy Fwy. 12 p.m.

This Party’s a Drag!

For this year’s annual fundraiser, the Catastrophic Theatre invites you to embrace your Inner Queen, King, and Everything Outside Of and In Between. Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Roomers Drag Show

The Room presents a special Pride Month edition of Roomers, featuring Lila Dubois, Anita Refill, Eternity Collins, and Madam Prominence, hosted by Estella Blow and Iris Seymour. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Spring. 9 p.m.

Club Shugga Pride

Club Shugga celebrates Pride with dance sets by DJ Amarji, DJ Bebote, and speical guests, LA’s Black Bass Collective. Boondocks HTX, 1417 Westheimer Rd. 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Pride 5K Fun Run and Pride Market

Lace up those running shoes and show your support for the LGBTQ community, whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a good time. The run starts and ends at Frost Town Brewing, 100 N. Jackson St. 9 a.m.

Rich’s Houston Sunday Service

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, featuring a rotating weekly cast. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during, and after the performances. Rich’s Houston. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

We Are the Rainbow Celebration

Trans Men Empowerment presents a Pride event featuring a live DJ, drag performances, onsite HIV testing, and more. Frost Town Brewing. 1 p.m.

Queer Cabaret – A Drag Variety Show

It’s the gayest time of the year as Barcode Houston presents Queer Cabaret featuring Chastity St. Cage, MacKinsey Scales, and Zestial Celestial. Preston Steamed hosts. 817 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

KIKI Sunday Karaoke

Get ready to unleash your inner superstar as you take the stage at KIKI Houston and sing your heart out. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-timer, host Phoebe Seymour will make sure you have a blast. 2409 Grant St. 10 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Thursday, June 13

ActOUT for Dial M for Murder

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s thrilling adaption of the Alfred Hitchcock classic, Dial M for Murder. Before the show, enjoy the ActOUT reception featuring complimentary cocktails, light bites, and door prizes! 615 Texas Ave. ActOUT begins at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Reading Local: Pride Month Author Visit with JD Doyle

JD Doyle will give a reading and presentation based on his new memoir, 1981 – My Gay American Road Trip: A Slice of Our Pre-AIDS Culture. Houston Public Library Main Branch, 500 McKinney St. 2 p.m.

Dancing Queen Disco

Dance the night away with the Houston Symphony at the Dancing Queen Disco following the evening performance of The Music of ABBA! Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Houston’s New Faces of Pride Parade and Festival

This year’s theme, “Rainbow Revolution,” is about celebrating progress, embracing change, and igniting a spirit of unity. The festival at Houston City Hall starts at noon, and the parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

The Big Queer Quiz

Join Grace Place for the Big Queer Quiz. This annual Pride-themed trivia night will feature fabulous prizes, delicious brews, and other fun. Proceeds benefit home-insecure youth of all sexualities and genders. Bad Astronaut Brewery, 1519 Fulton St. 6 p.m.

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq, and your favorite popstar impersonators. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

2024 Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade

The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration® Festival and Parade’s theme is “You Won’t Break Our Pride.” The festival will take place downtown at Houston City Hall starting at 11:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Le Cirque de Mint Julep

Prepare to be mesmerized by a cavalcade of stunning performances, where the boundaries of imagination are pushed to their glittering limits. Benefitting Legacy Community Health’s HIV/AIDS programs and services. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 2:30 p.m.

Ongoing:

Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August. The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

