Photos

Pride Chorus Houston Presents “Y’All Means All!”

June 1, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 7, 2024
70 Less than a minute

Pride Chorus Houston presented their Pride Month concert, “Y’all Means All,” at Unity of Houston, featuring country tunes and celebrating the incredible contributions of LGBTQ voices in the genre. Concertgoers enjoyed music from Orville Peck, Brandi Carlile, Lil’ Nas X, Dolly Parton, and more.

Pride Chorus Houston is a unified LGBTQ+ chorus where everyone has a safe place to make music and share a message of unity and peace.

FB Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 7, 2024
70 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
Back to top button