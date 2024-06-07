Pride Chorus Houston Presents “Y’All Means All!”

Pride Chorus Houston presented their Pride Month concert, “Y’all Means All,” at Unity of Houston, featuring country tunes and celebrating the incredible contributions of LGBTQ voices in the genre. Concertgoers enjoyed music from Orville Peck, Brandi Carlile, Lil’ Nas X, Dolly Parton, and more.

Pride Chorus Houston is a unified LGBTQ+ chorus where everyone has a safe place to make music and share a message of unity and peace.