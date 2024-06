Richard Werner and Tony Bravo opened their home for a kickoff party for the 2024 edition of Legacy Community Health’s annual Mint Julep fundraiser, “Le Cirque Du Mint Julep, a Glitter & Glam Carnival.”

This year’s event, presented by Quest Diagnostics, will be held on July 21 at Bayou Music Center, with proceeds benefitting Legacy’s HIV/AIDS programs and services.