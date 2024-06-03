Inspirational Diva

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of losing her vision can stop Alexis Nicole Whitney from setting her well-heeled foot on the stage and commanding the room. The diva lost her eyesight early in her drag career, but she never let that stand in the way of her dream to become one of the best in the business. Now, as a title holder and inspirational leader, she’s a dominating figure, fundraiser and friend to the community. Learn more about her below.

Pronouns?

She/Her.

Inner Avatar?

Jessica Rabbit and Wonder Woman.

Hometown?

San Antonio.

Drag birthday?

Halloween 1993.

June is Pride Month. What does Pride mean to you?

Don’t ever be afraid of who you are. Be proud of who you are and where you come from.

Are you going to have a hot girl summer?

Yes, of course!

What got you interested in drag?

The thought of being able to be a woman and being able to be myself, and of course the men I attract.

Describe your performing persona?

Emotional, strong and inspiring.

Any titles or pageants under your belt?

Empress 36 of ERSICSS.inc, All American Goddess at Large 2017, Girl of Montrose 2019. I just stepped down as Mother of Montrose, and I’m the reigning Miss Gay Texas USofA 2023.

What’s on your bucket list?

To win the title of Miss Gay USofA at Large and to go to the UK to find my new husband.

Most memorable moment as a performer?

When I was crowned Miss Gay Texas USofA at Large.

Most embarrassing moment on stage?

When I tripped over a step while I was dancing.

What’s your ultimate goal as a performer?

To inspire others to never give up and to believe anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

Thoughts about legislation regarding drag performances?

I think it’s not right. Drag is not a crime. It’s just people trying to make a living.

What is your favorite hangout spot?

Tony’s Corner Pocket with the boys.

Let us know about your drag family.

#ItsAWhitneyThing. Well, most people call me the matriarch of the Whitney name, but in reality, I was given the name from my drag mother Shanté Whitney. I’m not only a proud drag daughter but drag mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Big Red, potato salad, and deviled eggs.

What’s your must-have clothing accessory/prop?

My purse.

#TeamWhitney or #TeamMariah?

#TeamWhitney. I do love to perform more of her songs.

What do you do in your downtime?

Listen to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I cook sometimes.

What was your dream job as a child?

To teach Pre-Kindergarten.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Bryan Austin Green.

Marry, Shag, And Kill: Agent 007 James Bond, Star Trek’s Captain James T. Kirk, and Commissioner James Gordon from Batman?

Marry James Bond. Shag the commissioner. Kill Captain Kirk.

Advice for up-and-coming performers?

Stay true to yourself, don’t ever change for anyone, don’t ever be fake and follow your dreams. If you can believe, you will achieve.

Favorite drag character from media?

TS Madison. She lives freely and doesn’t care what people think or say about her.

Where/When do you normally perform?

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday nights at Tony’s Corner Pocket.

Any pets?

Two dogs: Rocky and Rolo. One is a Chihuahua and the other is a Golden Doodle.

What is your secret talent?

I can make things disappear.

Do you have any catch phrases you often use?

“Tha Fk?” and “Siega per no pendeja!” (Blind but not dumb)

What’s your life’s mantra?

Live your life like it’s your last day! If you believe, you can achieve!

What do you want the world to know about the LGBTQ community?

We are not going anywhere so stop trying to bring us down.

Have you ever had a defining moment in your life? If so, share more.

When I went into a coma for two weeks and woke up blind.

What are your passions in life?

Inspiring/meeting new people and being able to travel to new places as well as giving back to the community.

Who are your favorite artists to perform?

Celine Dion, Selena, Whitney Houston and J-Lo.

If you could pick one celebrity (living or dead) to perform with you, who would it be and why? Celine Dion because she is my inspiration.

What else might be worth mentioning?

Be kind because everyone is always going through something.

