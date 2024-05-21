The LGBTQ+ Victory Fund hosted the Victory in Houston Sunday Funday 2024 at the Corinthian in downtown Houston.

In an exclusive interview with OutSmart, Victory Fund President and CEO, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker explained, “We traditionally have done champagne brunches. They are a little more fun and festive than an evening gala, and they feature a selection of the great political leaders from our community. This year, our Houston Host Committee decided that they wanted even less structure and more party, hence our afternoon Sunday Funday.”

The event featured multiple guest speakers from the Houston political arena and beyond, and Phyllis Frye was presented the Annise Parker Leadership Award in honor of her decades of work on Trans issues.

Comments