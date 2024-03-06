Photos

35th Annual Walk to End HIV

March 3, 2024

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartMarch 6, 2024
17 Less than a minute

Thousands of Houstonians took part in Allies in Hope’s 35th Walk to End HIV Powered by Gilead Sciences, Inc. So far, the Walk has raised over $186,000 for AiH and benefiting agencies. After the Walk, there was a special performance by Houston’s own Kam Franklin. The event was emceed by the newly-crowned Miss Gay America, Dessie Love-Blake.

Previously AIDS Foundation Houston, Allies in Hope has been a community leader for over 40 years with the mission to end the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area.

Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartMarch 6, 2024
17 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
Back to top button