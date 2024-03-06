35th Annual Walk to End HIV

Thousands of Houstonians took part in Allies in Hope’s 35th Walk to End HIV Powered by Gilead Sciences, Inc. So far, the Walk has raised over $186,000 for AiH and benefiting agencies. After the Walk, there was a special performance by Houston’s own Kam Franklin. The event was emceed by the newly-crowned Miss Gay America, Dessie Love-Blake.

Previously AIDS Foundation Houston, Allies in Hope has been a community leader for over 40 years with the mission to end the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area.