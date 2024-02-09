Photos
Victory Fund 2024 Victory in Houston Kickoff
February 8, 2024
Numerous current and former elected officials were joined by Houston’s LGBTQ political elite as the 2024 “Victory in Houston” celebration—the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund’s annual fundraising event—got a festive kickoff at the home of Richard Holt.
For over 30 years, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund has worked to achieve and sustain equality by increasing the number of out LGBTQ+ elected officials at all levels of government, while ensuring they reflect the diversity of those they serve.
