Victory Fund 2024 Victory in Houston Kickoff

Numerous current and former elected officials were joined by Houston’s LGBTQ political elite as the 2024 “Victory in Houston” celebration—the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund’s annual fundraising event—got a festive kickoff at the home of Richard Holt.

For over 30 years, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund has worked to achieve and sustain equality by increasing the number of out LGBTQ+ elected officials at all levels of government, while ensuring they reflect the diversity of those they serve.