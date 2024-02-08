Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, February 8 – 11

Thursday, February 8

James Bettison: More Stories to Tell

Project Row Houses celebrates its 30th year with the Founders Round, including an exhibition of the works of PRH co-founder James Bettison. 2507 Holman St. Ongoing through February 18.

Alley Theatre: Pictures from Home

The Alley Theatre presents this deeply intimate and comic portrait of a mother, a father, and their son that explores the question: who gets to depict the family story? Through February 11. 615 Texas Ave. Show times vary.

Out@TUTS for On Your Feet!

Theatre Under the Stars presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, the inspiring true story about heart, heritage, and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation. After the show, join OutSmart for Out@TUTS, a special night for the LGBTQ community and friends, featuring light bites and drink specials. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Friday, February 9

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the first of two planned alterations to the work. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August.

Friday Bingo!

BUDDY’S presents Friday Bingo, hosted by the fabulous Jacklyn Dior. KIKI Houston, 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Opening Night It Is Magic

The Catastrophic Theatre presents the Houston premiere of IT IS MAGIC by Mickle Maher. All tickets are pay-what-you-can. Through March 2. Midtown Arts and Theater Center, 3400 Main St. Show times vary.

Beso at Pearl Bar

Pearl Bar presents Beso with Von Kiss. come out for an LGBTQ Latin Night featuring Reggaeton, Perreo, Cumbias, Merengue, and more. Special guest DJ Rosez. 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Red Light Special

Get ready to paint the town red as Mistress Isabelle Brooks brings you the Red Light Special at South Beach Houston. Featuring Nymphia Wind and Dawn from Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. 810 Pacific St. Doors open at 9 p.m. Show starts at midnight.

Saturday, February 10

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

Michael’s Outpost Eye Cons

Michael’s Outpost presents “Eye Cons”, Houston’s longest-running celebrity impersonation revue featuring Violet S’Arbleu, Lana Blake, Dominique O. Ross, and host Hu’Nee B. 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 11

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

Rich’s Houston Sunday Service

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, featuring a rotating weekly cast. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

The Big Game at Houston Eagle

Come out to Houston Eagle for the biggest game in football. The game will be shown on all screens, with drink specials all day. 611 Hyde Park St. 12 p.m.

All You Can Eat Crawfish at Neon Boots

For those who prefer their football with a big side of crawfish, Neon Boots is hosting a watch party with an all you can eat crawfish dinner. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 3 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.