Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, February 1 – 4

Thursday, February 1

ActOUT for Pictures from Home

The Alley Theatre hosts an ActOUT reception with cocktails and light bites for their current production, Pictures from Home. 615 Texas St. Reception begins at 6 p.m. and curtain time is 7:30.

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence

Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, showcasing the artist’s new, monumental body of work, is on view at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Wiley, known for his official portrait of President Barack Obama, created this body of work against the background of the pandemic and the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. 5601 Main St. Through May 27, 2024.

Thursday Karaoke at Barcode

Join hostess Lana Blake at Barcode Houston for karaoke…with a touch of drag. 817 Fairview St. 11 p.m.

Friday, February 2

Hayv Kahraman: The Foreign in Us

Experience the captivating work of Hayv Kahraman through more than 40 new paintings and drawings. At once beautiful and haunting, The Foreign in Us reflects Kahraman’s Iraqi-Kurdish heritage and her experience as a refugee. Free admission. Moody Center for the Arts, Rice University 6100 Main St. Through May 11, 2024.

Charity Bingo and Voter Registration

Love bingo? Love supporting good causes? Love community activities? Come play bingo at Frost Town Brewing for all the above. There will be voter registrars onsite so you can register for the upcoming election if you haven’t already! This week’s charity beneficiary is Trans Legal Aid Clinic. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

Modern Nostalgia at Michael’s Outpost

Michael’s Outpost hosts Modern Nostalgia. Step back in time and hear music that makes you say, “Oh, I haven’t heard that song in forever!” 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Dance Party at the Menil

The Menil Drawing Institute presents a dance party in conjunction with Marc Bauer’s mural RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line. 1412 W Main St. 7 p.m.

Body Shop/Pit Stop Pearl Bar Houston and Side Peace bring BODY SHOP to Houston! Two parties, one night. Your one stop shop for a night of dancing, DJs, gogos, burlesque + drag! 4218 Washington Ave. 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 3

Woodson Black Fest 2024

Celebrate Black History Month at the third annual Woodson Black Fest at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, featuring illustration artists, spoken-word performances, music, dance, and more. 5216 Montrose Blvd. 1 p.m.

School’s a Drag!

Join Houston Canterbury at Kindred+ Montrose for a fabulous event that supports LGBTQ+ affirming programs on campus. Get ready to have a blast while celebrating diversity, inclusivity, and self-expression. Special performances by Persephone, Miss Majors, and Papi Culo! This is an 18+ event. 2515 Waugh Dr. 6 p.m.

Theatre Under the Stars: On Your Feet!

Theatre Under the Stars presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation. Through February 11. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. Show times vary.

Sunday, February 4

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

Pride Market at Pearl Bar Side Peace

Make your way to Side Peace indoor market for clothing, candles, jewelry, art, and more. There will be Tarot readings and a food truck on site. 4216 Washington Ave. 3–8 p.m.

Coming Soon

Wednesday, February 7

Pride Houston 365 Logo and Grand Marshall Finalist Unveiling Party

Join Pride Houston 365 at JR’s Houston for an evening of great entertainment, delicious bites and even tastier secrets! During the event, they will be unveiling the 2024 Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration® logo and Grand Marshal finalists. 808 Pacific St. 7 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.