Pride Houston 365 Logo Unveiling and Grand Marshal Finalists Reveal

At an event at JR’s Houston, Pride Houston 365 unveiled the Pride 2024 logo and introduced the finalists for Parade Grand Marshal.

In the Ally category, the finalists are Texas State Rep. Jon Rosenthal, Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones, and Kailey Posterick. Gender Non-binary/Non-conforming finalists are Amanda “Andy” Wolfe and Odyssey Oakengrove. Male-identifying finalists are Brandon Mack, Kevin Anderson, and Dylan Forbis. Atlantis Narcisse and Joelle Espeut are this year’s Female-identifying finalists.

The theme for Pride Houston 365’s 2024 celebration is “You Won’t Break Our Pride.”