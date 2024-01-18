Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, January 18 – 21

Thursday, January 18

Pearl Bar Steak Night

Pearl Bar hosts their weekly Steak Night with the Grumpy Griller. Stick around afterward for Drag Bingo with Viva Vidalia. 4216 Washington Ave. 6 p.m.

TMAH and TGQH Game Night

Join Transmasculine Alliance Houston and Trans & GenderQueer Houston for their monthly game night. This event is open to all transgender individuals and their families, friends, and partners. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, nonalcoholic drinks, and board games. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 6:30 p.m.

Neon Boots Line Dance Lessons

Scoot on over to Neon Boots for free line dance lessons. Plenty of free parking, and there’s no cover. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7:30 p.m.

Book Reading: The Bars Are Ours

Author Lucas Hilderbrand reads “Proud Mary’s: An Institution in Houston” from his book, The Bars Are Ours: Histories and Cultures of Gay Bars in America, 1960 and After. Phoenix Room at Houston Eagle. 7 p.m.

Friday, January 19

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party

Step into the fabulous world of Drag Race with Muffy Vanderbilt at KIKI Houston. Grab some wings or pizza, and sashay, shantay, and slay your way through an unforgettable evening of drag-tastic fun! 2468 Converse St. 6:30 p.m.

Pokéman Trivia Night

Eevee, Bulbasaur, Squirtle. Test your knowledge of all your favorite pocket monsters with a free-to-play trivia night at Frost Town Brewing’s taproom. Kid, family, and pet friendly. 100 N. Jackson St. 7 p.m.

Brahms’ A German Requiem

Houston Symphony Music Director Juraj Valčuha leads Brahms’s extraordinary A German Requiem. The concerts open with Tōru Takemitsu’s emotionally powerful Requiem for strings. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St. Friday and Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m.

New/Now

Performing Arts Houston presents New/Now, featuring world premieres of works by Group Acorde, Kam Franklin, and ShaWanna Renee Rivon. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. Performances Friday and Saturday. 7:30 p.m.

Opening Night Pictures from Home

The Alley Theatre presents Pictures from Home, a memory play set in the late 1980’s in which photographer Larry Sultan turns the lens on his parents to ferret out the truths beneath their home movies. Through February 11. 615 Texas Ave. Show times vary.

Saturday, January 20

Trans Legal Aid Clinic

Volunteer attorneys will help correct your name and/or gender marker on your identifying documents (driver’s license, passport, birth certificate, etc.). Montrose Center. 11 a.m.

Traffic Light Party

Come out to Pearl Bar for Amber’s Closet Traffic Light Party, where red = taken,

yellow means maybe, and green says you’re single! No cover before 9 p.m.

Leather and Lagniappe: Misfits Bar Night

Join Misfits Houston in celebrating Carnival Season and a countdown to Mardi Gras at Buddy’s Houston. Wear your Mardi Gras mask and some leather, and enjoy Hurricane Jello Shots and a slice of king cake. 2409 Grant St. 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 21

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, featuring a rotating weekly cast. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston, 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.