Texas Pride Impact Funds Holiday Reception at Archway Gallery

The Houston Directors of the Texas Pride Impact Funds—Ian L. Haddock, Bryan Hlavinka, Lisa Madry, Petey Makopoulos-Senftleber, and Tanner Williams, along with TPIF Executive Director Ron Guillard—hosted a Holiday Reception at Archway Gallery.

Since 2018, TPIF—the LGBTQ community foundation for Texas—has awarded $1,500,000 to over 150 organizations from Tyler to El Paso doing lifesaving and life-affirming work in smaller cities and towns, the border region and urban centers.