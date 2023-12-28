Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: New Year’s Edition

Thursday, December 28

Cast of the Alley Theatre’s A Christmas CarolAlley Theatre: A Christmas Carol

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s new adaptation of the holiday classic featuring colorful Victorian costumes, special effects, lively dancing, stunning sets, and just the right blend of Christmas carols. Through December 30. 615 Texas Ave. Show times vary.

Friday, December 29

Houston Trans Men Christmas Fundraiser Show

Join MC Monika Adams for a Christmas show raising funds for two local trans men-led organizations: TMAH (Trans Masculine Alliance Houston) & TME (Trans Men Empowerment). Everyone is welcome to participate and donate any items for auction. Los Robles Restaurant & Bar, 10444 Hempstead Rd. 9 p.m.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 2466 Converse St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 30

Skyline ‘24 Houston New Year Celebration

DNVRMX presents Skyline ‘24, with guest artists including Alex Lo (Miami), Marti Frieson, Geovanni Pacheco, Rue-D. RESET Houston, 606 Dennis St. 9 p.m.

DJ Ana Paula

Brazilian DJ Ana Paula is coming back to Eagle Houston and she’s turning up the heat! 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 31

Rich’s Houston New Year’s Eve Drag Brunch

Blackberri hosts the New Year’s Eve edition of Rich’s Houston‘s Drag Brunch featuring performances by Amaya, Edna, and Catalina. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m., 1, and 3 p.m.

New Year Bash – Fiesta de Año Nuevo

Los Robles presents New Year’s 2024, hosted by Manlio. The event features a live band, Champagne toast, and a breakfast buffet. 6 p.m.

Happy Hour Piano NY

Come to Michael’s Outpost to get a head start on your New Year’s Eve celebrations as Bill Bartlett entertains on piano for happy hour. 1419 Richmond Ave. 6 p.m.

Pearl Bar New Year’s Eve

Pearl Bar‘s New year’s Eve celebration with host Amber’s Closet features beats by DJ Von Kiss, hats and party favors for everyone, and a midnight Champagne toast. 4216 Washington Ave. 8 p.m.

Neon Boots New Year’s Eve Celebration

Neon Boots celebrates New Year’s Eve with party favors, cash balloon drop, midnight Champagne toast, and a free breakfast buffet. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 8 p.m.

Eagle Houston New Year’s Eve Party

New Year’s Eve at Eagle Houston features two DJs, a drag show, and a midnight Fireball toast. 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve at JR’s

JR’s hosts Houston’s biggest no-cover New Year’s Eve Party, featuring hats, noisemakers, and a midnight Champagne toast. Adam Madi spins early and DJ Atreyu Frausto takes over at 9 p.m. 808 Pacific St.

South Beach Houston New Year’s Eve

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at South Beach Houston with beats by resident DJ Joe Ross, hats, noisemakers, and a midnight Champagne toast. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Ripcord New Year’s Eve Party

Kick off 2024 with a bang at Ripcord’s New Year’s Eve party! There will be a cash balloon drop, complimentary midnight Champagne toast, and awesome performances by Annalee Naylor and Adriana LaRue. 715 Fairview St. 9 p.m.

Rich’s Houston New Year’s Eve with the Perry Twins

It’s the biggest night of the year at Rich’s Houston! Ring in 2024 with an elevated New Year’s Eve celebration featuring The Perry Twins! 10 p.m.

Magnum ’24 New Year’s Eve

DNVRMX presents Magnum ’24 at KIKI Houston featuring DJ Rodolfo Bravat. 10 p.m.

