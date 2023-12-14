Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, December 14 – 17

Thursday, December 14

MFAH and HCC: Fashion Fusion VIII

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston and Houston Community College team up for Fashion Fusion, a design competition and professional fashion show inspired by the New Galleries for Art of the Islamic Worlds at the MFAH. Caroline Wiess Law Building 1001 Bissonnet St. 7 p.m.

Out@TUTS for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

This “Enchanted” version of the classic tale is inspired by the acclaimed teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The timeless, magical fairy tale is reborn as a beautiful, inspiring and romantic story featuring Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs. After the show, join OutSmart for Out@TUTS, a special night for the LGBTQ community and friends, featuring light bites and drink specials. 7:30 p.m.

Rec Room: Damian Dare in the Electric Kringle Caper

Every city has its greatest detective. Sherlock Holmes belongs to London. Sam Spade to San Francisco. But apart from lawyers with hammers and mattress tycoons, what has Houston got? Now we know the answer: Damian Dare, the Texas detective who never holds a punch and is always home by supper. Experience this new radio play performed live at The Rec Room. 100 Jackson St. Show times vary.

Friday, December 15

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is an activities and lunch program. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better who reside in Harris County are eligible to participate in the lunch program. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wellness Bar by Legacy Holiday Check-in

Start the holidays right as Wellness Bar by Legacy offers free HIV testing and free flu shots at KIKI Houston. There will also be performances by Mari Jane, Valencia St. James Mon’ro, Kalani Ross Kahlo, and Lucy Paradisco, emceed by Alexye’us Paris. 2409 Grant St, Ste D. 5 p.m.

Trans Men Empowerment Christmas Gathering

Join Trans Men Empowerment for their Christmas Gathering at the Montrose Center. There will be dinner, board games and raffles, as well as binders and goodie bags for trans men. Don’t miss out! Hosted by C. Garza. 401 Branard St. 6 p.m.

Alley Theatre: A Christmas Carol

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s new adaptation of the holiday classic featuring colorful Victorian costumes, special effects, lively dancing, stunning sets, and just the right blend of Christmas carols. Through December 30. 615 Texas Ave. Show times vary.

Hoedown Country Night at KIKI

Break out your boots and head to KIKI Houston as they bring back the BRB feeling, along with some great tunes and country music videos on the HUGE screen! 2466 Converse St. 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 16

Haus of Gingerbread

Join Montrose Grace Place at Sharespace Naylor for a festive evening of fierce competition and charity. Grab your friends or fam and compete as a team in a live gingerbread house decorating contest, or just watch the fun as a spectator! 1120 Naylor St. 5 p.m.

Spill The Tease – A Burlesque Supper Club Experience

Spill The Tease is a theatrical dinner show featuring comedic, unusual, risqué, and choreographed burlesque performances. Rich’s Houston, 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

Houston Ballet: The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet presents the beloved holiday classic, choreographed by Stanton Welch to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. Through December 27. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. Performance times vary.

Christmas Holiday Party at South Beach

South Beach presents their Christmas Holiday Party. Happy hour until 11pm. Come enjoy a little holiday spirit with your South Beach family. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

Orkgotik of Dragula Season 5 at The Room

From the hit show The Boulet Brothers Dragula, Orkgotik makes his way to Houston for a night of DRAG FILTH HORROR and GLAMOUR. Hosted by fellow Season 5 contestant and local favorite Blackberri. The Room Bar, 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring. 11 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

Yoga & Chillz

Get ready to holi-slay with Yoga & Chillz at Eureka Heights as we stretch, breathe, and embrace the holiday vibes. Yoga & Chillz is a unique donation-based experience crafted by Dumplingdudez that combines the best of both worlds: yoga for the body and a chill playlist for the mind. 941 W 18th St. 11 a.m.

LOAF Monthly Meet-and-Greet

Lesbians Over Age Fifty (LOAF) host their monthly meet and greet at the Montrose Center. 2 p.m.

Christmas Pride Market at Pearl Bar Side Peace

Make your way to Side Peace Christmas Pride Market for clothing, candles, jewelry, art, and more. Tarot readings and a food truck on site. 4216 Washington Ave. 3–8 p.m.

