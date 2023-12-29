Front Page NewsNational News

Breaking: Ohio Governor Vetoes Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Minors

Rare move by a Republican governor.

Photo of CNN News CNN NewsDecember 29, 2023
37 Less than a minute
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a press conference on Friday, December 29. (The Ohio Channel)
By Jay Croft, CNN
 

(CNN) — Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed legislation that would have barred transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care.

DeWine said signing the bill would “be saying that the state, the government” knows what’s better for youth than their parents.

State lawmakers passed House Bill 68 just before the holiday break.

The legislation would have prohibited gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary youth, including hormone blockers, hormone replacement therapy, medical or surgical procedures, and some mental health services.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Photo of CNN News CNN NewsDecember 29, 2023
37 Less than a minute
Photo of CNN News

CNN News

CNN News delivers the latest breaking news and information on the latest top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, and more.
Back to top button