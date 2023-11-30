Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, Nov. 30 – Dec. 3

Thursday, November 30

SPRY Montrose Diner

The Montrose Diner is an activities and lunch program. A free lunch is served at noon. Seniors 60 years old or better who reside in Harris County are eligible to participate in the lunch program. Law Harrington Senior Living Center, 2222 Cleburne St. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Holiday Food and Supply Drive

Come to Eureka Heights Brewery for a food and supply drive benefitting Tony’s Place, a resource center and community space focusing on LGBTQ+ youth. You’ll have an opportunity to not only make a donation for local LGBTQ+ kids, but also to write them a note of love and encouragement! 941 W. 18th St. 4 – 7 p.m.

loss. nothing. memorial: the HOMEGOING Concert

Rothko Chapel marks World AIDS Day with a “sonic memorial” that focuses on the impact of the AIDS crisis in Black communities in the United States between 1980-2005. 3900 Yupon St. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Football Watch Party

Catch all the NFL action on the giant screen at KIKI Houston while enjoying their signature wings and mouth-watering pizza. 2409 Grant St. 7 p.m.

Main Street Theater: Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley

Main Street Theater presents the final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy, which follows two close friends: Mr. Darcy’s younger sister, Georgiana, and the youngest Bennet sister, Kitty. Main Street Theater – Rice Village, 2540 Times Blvd. 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 1

World AIDS Day 2023

Legacy Community Health joins forces with The Normal Anomaly Initiative and the Houston Health Department to present World AIDS Day at South Beach Houston, featuring performances by Kofi and Tommie Ross. Registration is mandatory for the free 21-and-up event and includes a drink ticket and light bites. 810 Pacific St. 6 – 8 p.m.

AHF Presents World Aids Day 2023 Featuring Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson headlines AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s World AIDS Day concert benefiting HIV/AIDS awareness. Actor Blair Underwood will be presented with AHF’s Lifetime Achievement Award. NRG Arena. 8 p.m.

Dust off your boots! Come to KIKI Houston to celebrate Country’s return to Montrose. Two step, relax with a cold beer, and get that BRB feeling again. 2409 Grant St. 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 2

Holiday Basket Extravaganza

The Montrose Center hosts a holiday basket-building event. Come on your own, or bring a team of family, co-workers, and friends to help pack food baskets for 200 recipients. 401 Branard St. 12 – 4 p.m.

Houston Gaymers December Main Meetup

Houston Gaymers invite you to make new friends while playing some of your favorite games! Every major system is represented with new fresh titles updated each month. Whether you like new VR tech or retro games, meetups try to have something for everyone! BUDDY’S Houston, 2409 Grant St. 6 p.m.

Houston Ballet: The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet presents the beloved holiday classic, choreographed by Stanton Welch to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music. Through December 27. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. Performance times vary.

Rich’s Houston: DJ Ben Bakson

Rich’s Houston welcomes international DJ and producer Ben Bakson. Originally from Germany and living between Zurich and Miami, Ben Bakson has become one of the most recognized and wildly popular DJ’s in the LGBTQ + international music scene. No cover. 202 Tuam St. 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s Houston

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch, this week featuring Jay Kay from the Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. DJ Aracely Manterola provides the beats before, during and after the performances. Rich’s Houston. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Pride Market at Pearl Bar Side Peace

Make your way to Side Peace indoor market for clothing, candles, jewelry, art, and more. There will be tarot readings and a food truck on site. 4216 Washington Ave. 3–8 p.m.

Alley Theatre: A Christmas Carol

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s new adaptation of the holiday classic featuring colorful Victorian costumes, special effects, lively dancing, stunning sets, and just the right blend of Christmas carols. Through December 30. 615 Texas Ave. Show times vary.

Monday, December 4

Sandyland Presents: Stand with Texas

Actor, comedian, and storyteller Sandra Bernhard—who was featured in the November 2023 issue of OutSmart—comes to Houston, one of three stops on her Texas mini-tour. Heights Theater, 339 W 19th St. 8 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5

Drag Me to Church

Trinity Midtown Episcopal presents an evening of holiday folly, jazzy numbers, and delightful comedy benefitting The Montrose Center. KIKI Houston. 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 6

Houston’s New Faces of Pride Supply Drive

Houston’s New Faces of Pride hosts a supply drive benefitting at Grace Place and Tony’s Place. Bring warm jackets, blankets, and backpacks for housing-insecure LGBTQ youth, or donate online. Ripcord Houston, 715 Fairview St. 6 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.