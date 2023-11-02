Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, November 2 – 5

Thursday, November 2

Pearl Bar Thursday

With drag bingo at 9 p.m., dildo races at 10:30 p.m., and DJ Raqqcity starting at 11 p.m., there’s plenty to liven up your Thursday nights at Pearl Bar, including steak night to start the evening off and fuel the rest of the night.

Thursday Night Football

Join KIKI Houston for Thursday night football to view the game on a giant screen while savoring the bar’s signature wings and mouth-watering pizza. 7 p.m.

Friday, November 3

AmistadesHTX

AmistadesHTX is a program of Legacy Community Health. The program provides free HIV testing, linkage to care, stigma reduction, and community building for Houston Area Latino/a/x men. Join the event at 5420 Dashwood Dr., Ste. 201, for a vibrant evening featuring free HIV testing, captivating art and photography by AmistadesHTX members, an open poetry reading, a Catrin y Catrina costume contest, and a lively DJ set by DJ Rosez—all accompanied by delicious food and drinks. 6 p.m.

Allies in Hope presents Hope for Houston Ball

Join Allies for Hope, whose goal is to end the HIV endemic in Houston, for their annual fundraising ball at White Oak Music Hall. There will be dinner followed by a dance party. 7 p.m.

David Sedaris

David Sedaris, one of America’s preeminent humorists, comes to Jones Hall for an evening of laughter and a post-show book signing. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Corporations Come Out

Corporation ERGs are invited to the Montrose Center for a volunteer day and a chance to network with other LGBTQ+ professionals. 12-4 p.m.

Hitch Up Your Stockings for Omega House

Support Omega House this Holiday Season! The event hosted at KIKI’s features a live performance by Pride Chorus Houston, live music provided by the University of Houston Moore’s School of Music, light food and drink specials, and a live auction helping to raise funds to support Omega House’s free services.

New Art / New Music Fall 2023

Visit the Moody Center for the Arts for original music responses to the current exhibition by Shepherd School of Music students. 3-5 p.m.

Jewish Book & Arts Festival

The Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Festival returns to the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC for its 51st year, featuring events for all ages, running through November 18. The event kicks off with Martin Fletcher, author of Teachers: The Ones I Can’t Forget. 8 p.m.

Teenage Werewolves: Tribute to THE CRAMPS

Enjoy a tribute to The Cramps at Numbers Nightclub and dance the night away, with the option to get VIP tickets. Tickets available online. Doors at 9 p.m.

Space Cowgirl

Visit Side Peace for their new Saturday country music night with drink specials, speciality cocktails, and all the boot scootin’ boogying a person could hope for.

Sunday, November 5

Dream with Alebrijes

Join the Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s family-friendly festival featuring new temporary sculptures by six Houston Latinx artists. The Cullen Sculpture Garden features large-scale, fantastical figures inspired by the folk-art tradition of alebrijes. Enjoy live music, dance performances, and art-making activities on the Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza. Play a lotería game with cards featuring MFAH works of art, and watch film screenings provided by the Houston Latino Film Festival. Admission is free. 1-5 p.m.

Fall Back 2023

Enjoy live performances at Numbers as everyone prepares to fall back an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. Tickets available online. 4 p.m. to midnight.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.