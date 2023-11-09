Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, November 9 – 12

Thursday, November 9

Max Adrian: RIPSTOP at HCCC

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents Max Adrian: RIPSTOP, a solo exhibition of patchwork textiles and inflatable sculptures by the Ohio-based fiber artist. Click here to read our coverage of the new exhibit. 4848 Main St. Through January 6, 2024.

Houston’s New Faces of Pride Kickoff at Rich’s Houston

New Faces of Pride celebrates Houston’s LGBTQ community. Everyone interested in getting involved in this new organization is encouraged to attend. Free HIV testing on-site. Rich’s Houston 202 Tuam St. 6 p.m.

College Night at South Beach

Take a break from studying and get the weekend started early! DJ Atreyu Frausto will be playing the newest beats to keep you dancing, and don’t miss the award-winning amateur drag show, “So You Think You Can Drag,” hosted by the hostess with the mostess, Kofi. South Beach Houston, 810 Pacific St. Show starts at 11 p.m.

Friday, November 10

Houston Cinema Arts Festival Opening Night

HCAF presents the 2023 Opening Night Party at the DeLUXE Gallery, with sounds by DJ Amarji King, food by Mo Better Brews Catering (including mimosas), drinks by William Price Distillery, Eureka Heights Brewery, and Exotic Pop Sodas. DeLUXE Gallery, 3303 Lyons Ave. 5 p.m.

Transtastic Art Show at Frost Town Brewing

Frost Town Brewing hosts a Transtastic art show fundraiser benefitting Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas, the Triple A Alliance, and Trans Men Empowerment. 100 N. Jackson St. 6 p.m.

Tears of a Revolution Poetry Show at AvantGarden

This poetry reading focuses on the fight against oppressive systems—gentrification, mass incarceration, poverty, and LGBTQ discrimination. AvantGarden, 411 Westheimer Rd. 7 p.m.

Beso Queer Latinx Party at Pearl Bar

Put on your dancing shoes as Von Kiss presents the Scorpio Season edition of Beso, a monthly queer Latinx party. Pearl Bar Houston, 4216 Washington Ave. 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 11

Texas Renaissance Festival: Barbarian Invasion

Join the Great Horde and feast, drink, and plunder your way through the village during this barbaric rumpus. 21778 Farm to Market 1774 Todd Mission, TX 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Feminist Work Group: Fall Period Packing

Join the Feminist Work Group at the Montrose Center to help out with their period packing campaign to distribute menstrual products to unhoused people in Houston and to increase menstrual equity, hosted by N. Brown. 401 Branard St. 5 p.m.

HCAF presents Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Houston Cinema Arts Festival presents a truly vivid image of Black Liberation that traces the life of acclaimed lesbian poet Nikki Giovanni. The DeLUXE Theater, 3303 Lyons Ave. 8 p.m.

DNVRMX Presents: Mystic Future 11:11 at Bauhaus

Unplug from your past. What is to come is Unknown. Tap into the present and connect to the vibe. DJs GSP (George Spiliopoulos) and Marti Frieson will be spinning until late. Bauhaus Houston, 1803 Pease Houston, TX. 10 p.m.

The Roomers Drag Show at The Room Bar

Come to The Room Bar in Spring for The Roomers, featuring Thee Blackberri, Kofi, Iris Seymour, Estella Blow, and more, with DJ Kittie spinning. 4915 FM 2920 Rd, Ste 148, Spring. 11 p.m.

Sunday, November 12

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at Rich’s Houston

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service Drag Brunch featuring Eddie Divas, Symphony McKnight Capri, and Lucy Paradisco, with DJ Aracely providing the beats! Shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Third Ward Jiu-Jitsu LGBTQ Class

Third Ward Jiu Jitsu offers a free LGBTQ self-defense course with Zack Haley, with optional donations encouraged. Third Ward Jiu-Jitsu and Self-Defense, 2016 Emancipation Ave. 11:30 a.m.

PFLAG General Meeting

Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays’ Houston chapter will host their general meeting and support group at the Montrose Center. 1-4:30 p.m.

HCAF presents The Herricanes

Houston Cinema Arts Festival presents a documentary about the Houston Herricanes, part of the first women’s full-tackle football league in the 1970s. Museum of Fine Arts Houston, 1001 Bissonnet St. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Funday at JR’s Houston

Bounce on into JR’s for Sunday Funday featuring Karaoke with Kofi starting at 6 p.m. and a Super Sunday drag show at 11 p.m. JR’s Houston, 808 Pacific St.

Tuesday, November 14

Kim Petras at 713 Music Hall

International superstar Kim Petras brings her Feed the Beast World Tour to Houston. Check out OutSmart’s interview with Kim Petras here. 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin St. 8 p.m.

