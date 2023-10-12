Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 12-15

Thursday, October 12

Katy Pride Kick-Off

Kick off the inaugural Katy Pride celebration at Postino Cinco Ranch. Tickets are $25 and include two drinks and an appetizer. 6-8 p.m.

Lesbian Tech Network’s Python Pioneers

Lesbian Tech Network is teaching Python to help increase individual wealth for women. They say that Python allows for women to enter a high-paying field without a college degree and with several options available for remote working. Join them at the Montrose Center for a lesson. Bring a laptop and purchase the Udemy course mentioned on the event listing ahead of the lesson. 6:30-8 p.m.

John Waters Trash-a-Thon

Friends of River Oaks Theatre presents a triple-feature of iconic John Waters films, representing three decades of his career: Serial Mom, Polyester and Pink Flamingos. Hosted at Numbers by drag artist Sauvignon Blanca, tickets are available for sale online and available for free with a Cinephile Membership, which starts at $15/month. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the first film starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 13

John Waters: End of the World

Spend Friday the 13th with John Waters, dubbed “the People’s Pervert,” as he presents his all-new, fast-moving, comic monologue about today’s despair and diseases, desires and desperation at the Wortham Center. Tickets are available starting at $29. 7:30 p.m.

What The Constitution Means To Me

Main Street Theater presents this two-time Tony Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play—a dramatic exploration of the Constitution’s profound impact on women’s bodies. 7:30 p.m.

Side Peace Grand Opening

Get ready for an out-of-this-world grand opening. Pearl Side Peace opens right next to the original Pearl Bar, one of the few remaining lesbian bars in the United States. 9 p.m.

Sasha Colby at South Beach

Sasha Colby, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, is back in Houston! Welcome her back to South Beach, with meet and greet tickets on sale for $25 and free cover until 10 p.m. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Haunted Cauldron Opening

The Haunted Cauldron pop-up opens inside Ninja Ramen in the Washington Avenue Corridor, serving up festive drinks for the Halloween season alongside menu items like “bewitching” ramen and “char-boo-terie” boards.

Saturday, October 14

Katy Pride

First Christian Church Katy hosts the inaugural Katy Pride Festival, a family-friendly event with bounce houses, face painting, games and music for kids. Additionally, there will be a pumpkin patch, food and drinks for sale, and an array of events including a chalk art contest and fashion show. 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

LVL Up Mental Health Workshop

Visit the Montrose Center for a mental health workshop focused on combating intrusive and self-deprecating thought patterns. 12 p.m.

Katy Pride After Party

The party continues at First Christian Church Katy as drag performers sing and dance their way through the iconic musical Wicked. Tickets are available for purchase online starting at $25 with funds supporting KPLACE, the church’s new safe space for LGBTQ youth, and the Transparent Closet, their free clothing boutique for trans and exploring youth and young adults. 5:30 p.m.

Marikoteca

Join LOUD to celebrate the end of Latinx Heritage Month with local music, art, dancing, and a market. The event is free and hosted at Sharespace, located at 1120 Naylor Street. 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

American Mariachi

It’s the 1970s, and girls can’t be mariachis—or can they? Alley Theatre presents American Mariachi with a simultaneous Spanish translation for the Saturday matinee, with another translated performance Oct. 21. Through Oct. 22. 2 and 8 p.m.

The Laramie Project Closing Performance

Theatre Suburbia presents The Laramie Project, which explores the story of Matthew Shepard, who was brutally assaulted for being gay in Laramie, Wyoming and later died due to his injuries. The production pulls from interviews of more than 200 residents in Laramie. Tickets can be reserved online. 8 p.m.

Pride Chorus Houston: A New Day Dawning

Join Pride Chorus Houston at Unity of Houston for a performance featuring a blend of melodies from the heartwarming narratives of The Wiz, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman as well as songs from pop hits like India.Arie, Boyz II Men, and Lyra. 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 15

Gayish Podcast LIVE

The hosts of Gayish Podcast will be taping their podcast live in Houston as part of their six-city tour to celebrate their sixth anniversary, making a stop at KIKI Houston. Gayish is “an independent, award-nominated gay podcast where Mike Johnson and Kyle Getz talk about a different gay stereotype each episode, from the hanky code and handjobs to breakups and depression.” 12 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.